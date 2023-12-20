Mitch Davies to return at the helm of the NRC as it supports Canadian research and innovation

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Supporting research and innovation and connecting Canada's researchers and entrepreneurs are essential in order to continue tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges, such as climate change and pandemic preparedness. The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) plays a pivotal role in Canada's research ecosystem by advancing leading-edge knowledge and working with innovators to find creative and sustainable solutions that will enhance the competitiveness of Canada's economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the appointment of Mitch Davies as the President of the NRC. Mr. Davies' term will be effective January 3, 2024, following the retirement of the current NRC President, Iain Stewart. Minister Champagne also thanked Mr. Stewart for his leadership and his many contributions to research and innovation in Canada.

Mr. Davies has held various leadership positions in the Canadian public service, notably as interim President of the NRC. Mr. Davies' 32 years' experience in the public service includes over 16 years with Industry Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), where he shaped science, innovation and industrial policy and delivered key programs. He held several Senior Assistant Deputy Minister roles at ISED, leading the Strategic Innovation Fund and Innovation Canada. He also served in executive roles at the Privy Council Office and Employment and Social Development Canada.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Mr. Davies on his appointment as President of the National Research Council of Canada. Under his guidance, the NRC will continue its crucial role of working with Canadian businesses to help take research from the lab to market, strengthening Canada's innovation ecosystem. I would also like to thank Iain Stewart for his leadership as President of the NRC."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"I am honoured and excited to have the opportunity to return to the National Research Council as President. The work ahead to bring research and technology capabilities together to support innovation has never been more important to meet the challenges Canada faces and to secure our prosperity. I know first hand the commitment of the NRC team to pursue excellence in research and innovation, and I look forward to leading the organization to deliver results for Canada."

– Mitch Davies, President, National Research Council of Canada

Quick facts

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) is Canada's largest federal research and development organization.

of (NRC) is largest federal research and development organization. For more than 100 years, the NRC has been delivering innovative solutions to support Canadian science and industry, such as protecting Canadian troops in the Second World War with advances in radar technology and making possible the first flight of a civil jet powered by unblended biofuel.

Mr. Davies has been appointed for a five-year term effective January 3, 2024 , and ending January 2, 2029 .

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @CDNinnovation and LinkedIn.

Follow @CDNScience on social media for Canadian science news: X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook

Follow National Research Council Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @nrc_cnrc, Instagram: @nrc_cnrc and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, 613-991-1431, 1-855-282-1637, [email protected]