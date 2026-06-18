Government of Canada appoints new Interim Correctional Investigator

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced the appointment of Valerie Phillips as Interim Correctional Investigator of Canada.

Ms. Phillips has over 20 years of experience in human rights and administrative law and has served as the Executive Director and General Counsel at the Office of the Correctional Investigator (OCI) since December 2024. She is well positioned to lead the organization on an interim basis.

The OCI serves as the independent ombuds for federally sentenced offenders in Canada. It provides impartial oversight of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

The Correctional Investigator leads the OCI by investigating complaints, reviewing correctional practices, and recommending improvements to ensure inmates are treated fairly.

The appointment is effective June 18, 2026, for a term not exceeding one year or until a Correctional Investigator is appointed to a five‑year term, whichever occurs first.

Quotes

"I look forward to working with Valerie Phillips, the Interim Correctional Investigator, and the Office to support the Government's ongoing efforts to ensure that Canada's federal correctional system remains safe, fair, humane, and effective."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This appointment enables the Office of the Correctional Investigator to fully exercise its mandate and authorities to ensure rigorous, independent oversight of Canada's federal correctional system. I look forward to working constructively with the Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada and the Minister of Public Safety to support safe, lawful, and humane federal corrections."

- Valerie Phillips, Interim Correctional Investigator

"The Correctional Service of Canada values its important and ongoing relationship with the Office of the Correctional Investigator, and I look forward to working with Valerie Phillips to continue advancing transparency, strengthening accountability, and supporting a safe and humane federal correctional system."

- Talal Dakalbab

Commissioner, Correctional Service of Canada

Quick Facts

Established under the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, the OCI has legislated authority to conduct investigations, access CSC facilities and records, and issue findings and non-binding recommendations.

The Government of Canada remains committed to addressing systemic challenges in federal corrections, including through ongoing efforts to strengthen rehabilitation, reduce recidivism and support successful reintegration.

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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected] | Media RelationsPublic Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]