Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced TRF funding of $150,000 to the Fraser River Discovery Centre Society (FRDCS).

With this funding, the FRDCS will expand the Fraser River Discovery Centre's offerings through the development of Indigenous events and exhibits that will tell the story of the Fraser River from Indigenous perspectives. Part of this approach will include the development of a Place of Learning about the Indigenous Heritage and Teachings of the Fraser River. It will be developed in coordination with the Musqueam Indian Band and, through them, other Fraser River First Nations.

This project will provide a valuable source of public information on the Fraser River's Indigenous heritage, create new jobs, and drive tourism to the Centre and surrounding businesses in New Westminster.

As the Government of Canada delivers on its plan for a robust economic recovery, tourism businesses need continued support as they resume their activities safely and securely. In British Columbia, the TRF is being delivered by PacifiCan, the Government of Canada's newest regional development agency dedicated to strengthening the province's economy.

"Our Government is committed to supporting a strong economic recovery from the pandemic and ensuring all affected sectors have the resources they need to succeed. The Tourism Relief Fund is an integral component of this support and will provide tourism businesses with the resources they need to return to being a key contributor to a robust economy."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for PacifiCan.

"Canada is a vast, beautiful country with so much to share with both domestic and international tourists. I am proud that, through the Tourism Relief Fund, we are able to support organizations like the Fraser River Discovery Centre Society, who are working with Indigenous partners to ensure that all visitors learn of the significance of this mighty river and its history with British Columbia's Indigenous Peoples."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"This support will be key to helping us move forward with xʷtatəl̕ləm (Place of Learning). The activities and programs we develop and deliver with our partner the Musqueam Indian Band will not only help tell the story of the Fraser River from Indigenous perspectives, they will also help us move forward with Reconciliation and support the implementation of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

- Lyle Viereck, Vice Chair, FRDCS Board of Directors and Chair, Indigenous Committee of the Board

The Tourism Relief Fund, administered by Canada's regional development agencies and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), supports tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth.

regional development agencies and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), supports tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth. With a budget of $500 million over two years (ending March 31, 2023 ), including a minimum of $50 million specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives, and $15 million for national priorities, this fund will position Canada to be a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds.

over two years (ending ), including a minimum of specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives, and for national priorities, this fund will position to be a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds. Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) is the regional development agency focused on British Columbia's evolving economy. PacifiCan leads in building a strong, competitive Canadian economy by supporting business, innovation and community economic development unique to British Columbia .

