TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time. Prevention and support services are essential to respond to the needs of Canadians, as gender equality cannot be achieved without addressing this critical issue.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $982K to three organizations in Ontario. Today also marks one of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, an annual campaign from November 25 to December 10, that underlines the need to address and prevent gender-based violence.

The organizations receiving funding include:

Community Family Services of Ontario

Continuum-of-care Model for East Asian Gender-Based Violence survivors

Muslim Resource Centre for Social Support and Integration

Supporting Muslim GBV Survivors: The Culturally Integrative Family Safety Response Model

Sexual Assault & Violence Intervention Services of Halton

Trauma & Cultural Informed Crisis Line Survivors Project

This announcement builds on the endorsement of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women in early November. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: Support for victims, survivors and their families; Prevention; Responsive justice system; Implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and Social infrastructure and enabling environment.

Quotes

"Gender-based violence is a human rights violation still too deeply rooted in our society. The projects announced today will address the root causes of violence while giving better support to those who survived it - charting a path toward building safer communities. Based on relevant data and culturally informed practices, these organizations and initiatives will build a better future for all everyone living in Canada."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , the Government of Canada has invested over $240 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including nearly 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

, the Government of has invested over of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including nearly 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals. The Government of Canada's theme for the 2022 campaign for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence is "It's Not Just." The theme has a double meaning: it reminds everyone of the injustice of gender-based violence and brings attention to how society dismisses and minimizes attitudes and behaviours contributing to gender-based violence.

