OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to upholding Canada's high safety standards for food and animal feed, while maintaining market access for Canadian producers.

Today, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced the publication of the Feeds Regulations, 2024 in the Canada Gazette, Part II. These modernized regulations include a range of new, and updated requirements that will improve the safety of livestock feed and the food production continuum, reflect international best practices, and support innovation within the animal feed sector. The updated regulations also provide a more transparent process for the approval and registration of feed ingredients and feed products.

The new requirements will be introduced gradually to support animal feed regulated parties in complying with the following regulatory changes once they take effect:

Labelling rules come into effect immediately on July 3, 2024 , with a one-year transition period where industry can follow either the existing or new requirements.

, with a one-year transition period where industry can follow either the existing or new requirements. Requirements for preventive control plans will come into effect on June 17, 2025 .

. Licencing requirements and the addition of new regulated species will come into effect on December 17, 2025 .

The CFIA will support industry throughout this transition with guidance materials, tools (such as a model preventive control plan system), and information sessions, to ensure stakeholders understand the new requirements and are supported in complying with the new regulations.

Quick Facts

Modernization of the Feeds Regulations fulfill a commitment made in the Agri-food and Aquaculture Regulatory Review Roadmap .

fulfill a commitment made in the Agri-food and Aquaculture Regulatory Review Roadmap As part of the regulatory development process, Canadians and industry stakeholders submitted feedback during a 125-day pre-publication period in the Canada Gazette, Part I. The consultation period for the proposed regulations ran from June 12, 2021 to October 15, 2021 .

Part I. The consultation period for the proposed regulations ran from to . The last updates to the Feeds Regulations were made in 1983. The new Feeds Regulations, 2024 will align Canadian feed regulations with advances in science, technology, and international best practices.

were made in 1983. The new will align Canadian feed regulations with advances in science, technology, and international best practices. The Feeds Regulations, 2024 will increase Canada's alignment with key trading partners, which will support market access.

will increase alignment with key trading partners, which will support market access. The federal government, through the Feeds Act and Regulations, along with the Health of Animals Regulations , provides primary oversight of livestock feed in Canada , including feed for intraprovincial and interprovincial trade, import, and export.

and Regulations, along with the , provides primary oversight of livestock feed in , including feed for intraprovincial and interprovincial trade, import, and export. The CFIA provides regulatory oversight of feeds in Canada and verifies that feeds manufactured, sold, or imported in Canada are safe for animals and the environment, are effective for animal production, comply with safety and compositional standards, and are labelled correctly.

