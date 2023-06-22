Supporting innovative technologies to enhance Canada's mining sector

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The growing demand for critical minerals presents a generational opportunity for the Canadian mining industry. As we move toward a low-carbon economy, large amounts of minerals such as graphite, copper, lithium and nickel will be needed to power the green and digital economy at home and around the world. The mining industry is responsible for 665,000 jobs in communities from coast to coast to coast and is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous Peoples. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in innovative mining solutions that will better equip Canada's mining sector to become a major industrial player in the new green economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the 24 recipients of support selected through the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network's second call for proposals. A total of more than $15 million in funding has been allocated to the recipients. They will use this funding to develop projects focusing on the commercialization of mining technologies that will make the mining sector more productive and sustainable and that will strengthen our economy.

MICA's second call for proposals invited applicants to submit projects that will position Canada as a global leader in mining innovation by accelerating the commercialization of made-in-Canada groundbreaking technologies.

Applications came in from across Canada with projects spanning the four technical themes of MICA:

Increase mine production capacity, at a lower cost. Reduce mining energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Implement smart, autonomous mining systems. Reduce environmental risk and long-term liabilities.

MICA's funding will allow the recipients to create new tools that will, for example, reduce the carbon emissions in the potash sector or expand the use of autonomous driving for underground mining. With this second call for proposals, MICA will attract over $100 million in private investment and create and retain over 400 highly skilled jobs for Canadians.

"Our government is determined to make innovation the cornerstone of the low-carbon economy. As the demand for essential minerals grows, our mining industry will continue to play a vital role in this green transition, thanks in part to groundbreaking projects like those presented today. They will not only enable us to take full advantage of our domestic mineral resources but also position Canada as a world leader in the production of minerals essential to new technologies and renewable energies."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"With this announcement, we further solidify our commitment to establishing MICA as a small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) network for innovation in mining. We are extremely proud of the pan-Canadian approach to both our network and our successful applicants. Ensuring we support SMEs across this great country not only supports our economy but also plays a critical role in the green transition. Many SME innovators have already developed the solutions needed to achieve this—what they lack is the investment required to commercialize solutions and companies willing to implement them. The funding announced today provides the investment necessary to help achieve results, and by utilizing the MICA Network, we help introduce their products to the companies that need them."

– Douglas Morrison, President and CEO, Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator Network

The MICA Network has six main partners across Canada : the Bradshaw Research Institute for Minerals and Mining ( British Columbia ), InnoTech Alberta ( Alberta ), Saskatchewan Polytechnic ( Saskatchewan ), MaRS ( Ontario ), Groupe MISA ( Quebec ) and the College of the North Atlantic ( Newfoundland and Labrador ).

: the Bradshaw Research Institute for Minerals and Mining ( ), InnoTech Alberta ( ), Saskatchewan Polytechnic ( ), MaRS ( ), Groupe MISA ( ) and the College of the North Atlantic ( and ). MICA intends to connect Canada's regional mining clusters and bring together companies, suppliers, academic and research institutions, innovators from all walks of life, and others to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration and to create technical and business synergies among its members.

regional mining clusters and bring together companies, suppliers, academic and research institutions, innovators from all walks of life, and others to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration and to create technical and business synergies among its members. The mining industry continues to be a critically important part of Canada's economy and contributed $125 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, 5% of the total GDP.

economy and contributed to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, 5% of the total GDP. The Strategic Innovation Fund has provided MICA $40 million to date to support projects for the development and commercialization of new mining technologies.

