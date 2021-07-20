Government of Canada announces support for University of Victoria to create Centre for Advanced Materials & Related Technology (CAMTEC) BioMedical Core

Today, Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced funding of $536,729 in federal support for the University of Victoria to create the Centre for Advanced Materials & Related Technology (CAMTEC) BioMedical Core.

This funding will help establish a Class II biosafety facility, or wet lab, that will be shared by a broad range of clients. The specialized equipment in this facility will position CAMTEC to support a variety of initiatives, including oncology and precision health, apparel manufacturing, and water treatment programs.

The new CAMTEC BioMedical Core will support increased access to critical infrastructure and training for industry partners that lack access to specialized equipment. This transformation is essential in ensuring companies can access the resources they need in order to grow.

The Government of Canada is committed to creating well-paying jobs for British Columbians and to being a global leader in the biosciences innovation sector. This project aligns with Western Economic Diversification Canada's priorities of supporting health biological sciences, advanced manufacturing, clean resources, and inclusiveness.

Quick facts:

B.C. has the fastest growing life sciences sector in Canada .

. There are 1,100 active life sciences companies and 20,000 employees in B.C.

Quotes

"Today's announcement reinforces our government's plan for a strong economic recovery. These important investments in the life sciences industry will in turn improve the health of western Canadians and create well-paying jobs for British Columbians. That's what our plan is about: being there for people and getting our economy back on track."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Supporting strong regional economies is critical for Canada's growth and sustainability. This investment will have a significant impact on a broad range of small and medium-sized enterprises, providing them with the infrastructure and training they need to grow."

- Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.)

"The new CAMTEC BioMedical Core greatly expands biosciences infrastructure and access to Class II biosafety space on Vancouver Island. This unique core facility incorporates advanced instrumentation and infrastructure that has previously been totally unavailable to local businesses looking to compete in a global marketplace. The availability of these resources in a shared, industry-focused research environment will contribute to substantial growth in the life sciences sector in British Columbia."

- Jeremy Wulff, professor of chemistry, Canada Research Chair and director, CAMTEC BioMedical Core

