Government of Canada announces support for the aluminum sector in Quebec

Government fulfilling its commitment to protect Canadian aluminum workers and Canadian interests

DESCHAMBAULT, QC, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The steel and aluminum sectors are key contributors to the Canadian economy, providing well-paying jobs in many regions.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced a $10 million investment in an $85 million project that will support more than 520 jobs at Alcoa's aluminum plant in Deschambault-Grondines, Quebec, and that will be completed by the end of 2021.

This investment will help the Alcoa Deschambault Aluminerie innovate by acquiring cutting-edge technological equipment that will enable it to increase aluminum production at a lower cost and to better meet market demand in the short and long term.

The Government is investing in Canada's world-class steel and aluminum producers—such as EVRAZ North America, Algoma Steel Inc., ArcelorMittal and Elysis, an Alcoa Corporation and Rio Tinto Aluminum joint venture. These investments will ensure that these companies continue to provide thousands of middle-class Canadians with good jobs and to contribute significantly to our economy and manufacturing supply chains.

Quotes

"Canadian aluminum producers and workers form the economic backbone of communities across the country, including in Quebec. This investment will help Alcoa maintain at least 520 jobs and upgrade its facilities to become more competitive and expand its market reach."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"We are committed to supporting Canadian aluminum workers and the innovative, world-class products they produce. Our investment in the Alcoa Deschambault Aluminerie will help strengthen the competitiveness of the aluminum sector for years to come, maintain Canada's position in the global market and support jobs for middle-class Canadians."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"The Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund will enable the Alcoa Deschambault Aluminerie to increase its annual aluminum production capacity, while improving the plant's long-term competitiveness on a global scale. This investment will help preserve high-quality jobs for our employees and subcontractors, benefiting the entire community of the greater Portneuf region."

– Jean-François Cyr, President, Alcoa Canada

Quick facts

The Deschambault Aluminerie has been in operation since 1992 and was acquired by Alcoa in 1998. It houses the Aluminum Centre of Excellence, a training hub for Alcoans from all over the world and a centre for the development, transfer and standardization of best practices in manufacturing management.

This investment is being made through the Strategic Innovation Fund, a program designed to attract and support high-quality business investments across all sectors of the economy by encouraging R&D that will accelerate the transfer of technology and the commercialization of innovative products, processes, and services and will facilitate the growth of innovative firms.

In addition to the Strategic Innovation Fund, there are hundreds of programs and services to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. With a simple, story-based user interface, the Innovation Canada platform can match businesses with the most fitting programs and services in about two minutes.

Associated links

