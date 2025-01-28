Government of Canada announces support for Holocaust remembrance initiatives in Toronto

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day and 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp. The cruelty committed within its walls must never be forgotten. We remember and honour more than 6 million Jews who were senselessly murdered during the Holocaust.

Yesterday, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament (York Centre), announced more than $500,000 in new funding for two initiatives in Toronto, along with other approved projects. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities.

The Toronto Holocaust Museum is receiving $379,000 to support the development of Holocaust public awareness campaigns aimed at combatting rising rates of Holocaust denialism. The Canadian Society for Yad Vashem is receiving $160,000 to help educate a variety of community partners, teachers, school boards, professors and law enforcement personnel to improve awareness and advance education on the Holocaust and antisemitism.

The funding was made through the National Holocaust Remembrance Program.

The Government of Canada is committed to preserving the memory of the Holocaust while actively combatting antisemitism and hate in all its forms. Let the resilience, courage and strength of Holocaust survivors inspire us to be better and do better. Let us honour their memories, re-tell their stories, and continue our work to build a world that is more just and more peaceful. Together, let us repeat the vow, Never again.

"Eighty years ago, humanity witnessed one the darkest chapters in history with the murder of more than 6 million Jews during the Holocaust. We have a responsibility to never forget and ensure the events of the Holocaust are never repeated. As we see a rise in antisemitism today, we must be reminded that it is our collective responsibility to combat hate in all its forms. That is why we introduced the new National Holocaust Remembrance Program, which will support initiatives to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and teach Canadians how they can play an active role in combatting antisemitism now and into the future."

—The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Every generation must know the enduring significance of "never again." The new Holocaust Remembrance Program will help support the critical work being done by organizations to ensure the horrors of the Holocaust are never forgotten. Because "never again" is not just a reminder, it is our solemn responsibility. Together, we will always stand against antisemitism and hate."

—The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament (York Centre)

The Auschwitz Birkenau German Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp was the largest camp in Hitler's regime. One million Jewish people were murdered in Auschwitz Birkenau.

Canada has the fourth largest Jewish community in the world, following Israel, the United States and France. In the 2021 census, 335,000 Canadians identified as Jewish. As of December 2024, Canada's Holocaust survivor population is roughly 9,800, one of the largest in the world.

The position of Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism was created in 2020 as part of the federal government's commitment to strengthening national and international efforts to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and honour the stories of survivors. Irwin Cotler was appointed Canada's first Special Envoy in November 2020 and was succeeded by Deborah Lyons in October 2023. The Special Envoy works to combat antisemitism, hatred and racism, while promoting and defending democracy, pluralism, inclusion and human rights.

Canada's commitment to protecting human rights and combatting antisemitism at home and abroad is anchored in our work as a member of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. As the only international institution mandated to focus on issues related to the Holocaust, the Alliance works to raise awareness of the global impact of antisemitism and seeks ways to end it. In 2022, Canada announced it would double its annual contribution to the Alliance.

In October 2024, the Government of Canada welcomed Special Envoy Deborah Lyons' release of the Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism. Using Canadian examples, the handbook serves as a tool to identify and address antisemitism across various sectors. Notably, it is the first such handbook produced by a national government.

In 2022, the federal government amended Canada's Criminal Code to make it a crime to willfully promote antisemitism by condoning, denying or downplaying the Holocaust.

In addition to the $90.5 million package of measures focused on Holocaust remembrance, Budget 2024 also included more than $273 million over six years to implement Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, including more than $29 million in ongoing funding to combat hate crimes and enhance community security.

