PrairiesCan investment backs Black entrepreneurship advancement program

SASKATOON, SK, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Black entrepreneurs on the Prairies and across Canada face systemic barriers to financing, mentorship, and networks, often limiting opportunities for business owners to launch and grow their businesses.

Government of Canada announces support for Black entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Building Canada strong means ensuring everyone can contribute to and share in our country's success. That is why today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced $780,000 in funding for the Saskatoon Black Business Network Inc. (SBBN) to implement a Black entrepreneurship advancement program in Saskatchewan. This investment will help the Network deliver the Black Business Expo, pitch competitions, mentorship programs, and networking events over the next five years.

The Black Business Expo recognizes outstanding Black entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan and enables Black-owned businesses to showcase their products and services, build meaningful connections, and access resources to grow their enterprises. SBBN will also host quarterly networking events each year in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and North Battleford, and virtually to maximize accessibility and community engagement.

Investing in Black-led organizations that support entrepreneurs strengthens local economies, expands opportunities for Black-owned businesses, and builds a more inclusive, resilient and strong Canadian economy.

Quotes

"Black entrepreneurs are helping build a stronger Saskatchewan and a stronger Canada. Through PrairiesCan, Canada's new government is empowering Black entrepreneurs by providing the tools they need to grow, succeed, and create good jobs in our communities. When more people can fully contribute to our economy, Saskatchewan and Canada are stronger for it."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Black entrepreneurs and businesses are leaders in Saskatchewan's economy. Their distinctive energy and determination make our communities more resilient and inclusive. I'm proud to see our federal government working with organizations like the Saskatoon Black Business Network to break down barriers and providing support and partnership so more Saskatchewan entrepreneurs from all backgrounds can get a fair shot and succeed."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"Canada needs the full and equal participation of everyone to build the strongest economy in the G7. Black entrepreneurs are creating jobs and strengthening communities across Saskatchewan and Canada. Through the Black Entrepreneurship Program, our government is breaking down barriers, unlocking capital, and ensuring more entrepreneurs have the tools and opportunities they need to succeed."

–The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"We are deeply grateful to the Government of Canada and PrairiesCan for this transformative investment. This investment represents more than funding - it is a commitment to equity, opportunity, and the untapped potential within Black entrepreneurship. At SBBN, we are proud to lead programs that empower entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, access new markets, and thrive. The impact of this support will be felt across communities throughout Saskatchewan."

–Tosin Fetuga and John Owojori, Co-founders, Saskatoon Black Business Network Inc.

Quick facts

The third annual Saskatoon Black Business Expo will be held on March 28, 2026.

The Expo event typically hosts over 120 exhibitors highlighting diverse Black-owned businesses and products and attracts over 700 attendees.

The SBBN's mentorship program will assist up to 60 mentees over 5 years.

The Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) is an initiative developed with the Black business community to help address systemic barriers faced by Black business owners and entrepreneurs and is delivered by PrairiesCan for the 3 Prairie provinces.

The intake period for the Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) Ecosystem Fund is now closed, and all projects must be completed by March 31, 2030.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Tunde Oyateru, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]