OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada should have access to mental health resources when they need them the most, regardless of their culture, social or economic status. The Government Canada is committed to helping ensure the best possible crisis intervention supports and resources are available for those in distress.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced a second call for proposals for the Distress Line Equity Fund. The proposal is part of $8 million in federal funding previously announced to address gaps in equity, diversity and inclusion within Canada's distress line sector.

This Government of Canada program will help ensure distress lines and centres are able to respond to the needs of everyone who calls, including populations most affected by suicide, such as Indigenous peoples, members of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, newcomers, veterans, older adults, and those living in rural and remote communities.

This initiative to enhance equity, diversity and inclusion in the distress line sector is an important complement to the 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline, which launched in Canada on November 30, 2023. 9-8-8 is now available to call or text, in English and French, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, across Canada. Responders will provide support and compassion without judgement. If you or someone you may know is thinking about suicide, call or text 9-8-8.

Existing and eligible distress centers will have opportunities to apply for grant funding to help build their capacity and ability to better meet the needs of those who call and text for help. This may include hiring new staff, providing responder equity, diversity, and cultural competency training, incorporating translation services and evaluating and revising specific policies and processes to make services more accessible to specific populations.

For more information on how to apply for the grant funding, visit Canada.ca.

Quotes

"When people are in crisis, they need immediate support. Crisis Centres are an integral part of our public health approach to suicide prevention and are often the first point of contact for people who are struggling. They provide that urgent support to people who need it most, no matter their race, religion, culture or socio-economic background. With access to this funding, these important service organizations will be able to increase their ability to support and respond to the diverse needs and experiences of every person who reaches out to them."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Public Health Agency of Canada will provide funding to distress lines and centres based on defined eligibility criteria. The maximum funding available per project will be $250,000 for a maximum duration of twelve months.

While complementary to the 9-8-8 initiative, the Distress Line Equity Fund funding opportunity is separate. All eligible distress lines and centres, whether participating in the 9-8-8 network or not, can apply for funding through the Distress Line Equity Fund.

