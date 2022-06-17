OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced three reappointments to the Farm Products Council of Canada. These individuals bring forth diverse experiences and expertise in agriculture and government administration that support them in continuing to deliver on their mandates.

Brian Douglas , Chairperson, as of June 11, 2022 , reappointed for a four-year term.

, Chairperson, as of , reappointed for a four-year term. Ron Bonnett , Vice-Chair, as of June 2, 2022 , reappointment for a term ending December 4, 2022 .

, Vice-Chair, as of , reappointment for a term ending . Morgan Moore , Member, as of June 19, 2022 , reappointed for a two-year term.

These appointments are part of the ongoing rigorous approach to Governor in Council appointments based upon open, transparent and merit-based selection processes.

"Ensuring food security for all Canadians while supporting our farmers' livelihoods is a priority for the Government of Canada, and the Farm Products Council of Canada plays a pivotal role in delivering on this goal. I congratulate these three leaders on their re-appointment. Their dedication and expertise help ensure our food system remains strong and resilient."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC) oversees the national supply management agencies for poultry and eggs, and supervises national promotion and research agencies for farm products. FPCC is responsible for administering two federal acts, the Farm Products Agencies Act (FPAA) and the Agricultural Products Marketing Act (APMA).

Farm Products Council of Canada

Orders-in-Council

Brian Douglas , Chairman (2018– present)

A graduate of the University of Guelph, Brian Douglas has enjoyed a public service career spanning over 37 years. His career has provided him with an appreciation and an understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing Canadian producers. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Douglas was the Clerk of the Executive Council and Secretary to Cabinet for the Government of Prince Edward Island. Previously, he held other senior-level positions in the Prince Edward Island government, including Deputy Minister, Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal and Deputy Minister, Agriculture.

Mr. Douglas spent most of his career at the Department of Agriculture where he served as Director of the Agriculture Resource Division and Manager of the Farm Extension Services. Throughout his career, he also served as a member and representative for the Province of Prince Edward Island on various boards and committees related to agriculture, transportation and infrastructure at the provincial and national levels. Mr. Douglas remains active in the agricultural community as the General Manager of the World Potato Congress Inc.

Ron Bonnett , Vice-Chairman (2019–present)

Ron Bonnett has had a long and varied career in agriculture. He was the President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA). In the mid-1980s, Mr. Bonnett became founding president of the Algoma Federation of Agriculture, where he helped combat high interest rates. He was also engaged in municipal politics, serving as councillor and reeve of the Township of Plummer. In 1997, Ron sat on the provincial board of directors for the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) and OFA executive, including as Vice-President and President. Mr. Bonnett also sat on the CFA National Council and CFA executive, before becoming President in 2010.

As an advocate of agriculture at the international level, Mr. Bonnett sat on the Board of Directors for the World Farmers' Organization as the North American representative and played a lead role in the development of the organization, acting as interim President. He was also President of Beef Improvement Ontario and planning committee chair for Ontario's Agricultural Management Institute. In 1975, Ron and his wife, Cathy, bought a dairy farm in Bruce Mines, Northern Ontario, which they operated until 1995. Since then, they have operated a cow/calf farm.

Morgan Moore , Member (2019–present)

Morgan Moore farms with his wife Amber and their three children near Brandon, Manitoba in a mixed background in beef, cow/calf and commercial sheep production. Mr. Moore holds a Professional Agrologist designation with the Manitoba Institute of Agrologists and a Bachelor of Sciences in Agriculture from the University of Guelph. He has been previously employed as a Livestock Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture. Mr. Moore is currently Vice-Chairman of the Canadian Sheep Federation, Chairman of the Manitoba Sheep Association, and President of the Board of Directors for Canadian Co-operative Wool Growers. He is a lifelong agriculture industry promoter and advocate.

