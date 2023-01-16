Government of Canada announces projects in Cambridge to support seniors

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with supports and benefits related to COVID-19. As Canada emerges from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, and Brian May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, announced an investment of $73,795 to fund four community-based projects to support seniors in Cambridge, Ontario. This funding was awarded through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) call for proposals for community-based projects. The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Ontario Muslim Academy, whose project entitled "Senior Wellness Initiative" will help seniors improve their physical and mental health and learn about key issues affecting seniors.

Amid global uncertainty, the Government of Canada introduced targeted measures in the Fall Economic Statement to help Canadians who need it the most, including seniors. Recent measures include doubling the GST credit for six months, putting on average an additional $225 back in the pockets of Canadian seniors, and delivering a $500 one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit to support low-income renters. Last summer, the Government of Canada also increased the Old Age Security Pension by 10% for seniors 75 and older who are among the most vulnerable, representing $800 for full pensioners. These measures have a positive impact on a lot of seniors and aim to build an economy that works for everyone.

Under the 2021–22 NHSP community-based call for proposals, over $61 million was invested in more than 3,000 community-based projects across Canada. In Ontario, 1,036 projects were funded for a total of over $21.94 million.

Program funding creates opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities. This year's national priorities aim to do just that by focusing on projects that:

support healthy aging;

prevent elder abuse;

celebrate diversity and promote inclusion; and

help seniors age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations submitted project proposals to help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

Quotes

"This important announcement will allow seniors in Cambridge to participate in meaningful activities that nurture their personal growth and foster community prosperity. Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, our government not only encourages seniors to stay active and engaged in their communities, but also increases social participation and inclusion. This is key to ensuring they have the quality of life they so truly deserve."

– Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"Organizations like the Ontario Muslim Academy continue to make a significant and positive impact for seniors in our community. They support healthy aging and combat social isolation, which are key efforts in ensuring that older adults are able to age with dignity. Our government is committed to supporting organizations through the New Horizons for Seniors program so they can connect with more seniors in new and engaging ways."

– Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge

"The Senior Wellness Initiative at the Ontario Muslim Academy is more than just an initiative to improve the physical and mental health of seniors and promote mentorship. It is an opportunity to celebrate and foster diversity and inclusion within our community. We are honoured to have the support of the Government of Canada through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program in making this initiative a reality. We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the lives of our seniors, and how it will strengthen our community as a whole."

– Imran Chhapra, Director of the Ontario Muslim Academy

Quick Facts

Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of population. The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. Since its inception, NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $720 million.

, with the Government of having invested a total of more than $720 million. Program funding supports projects that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021, and closed on December 21, 2021.

Budget 2022 proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them continue to participate fully in their communities.

Backgrounder – Canada announces New Horizons for Seniors Program funding for projects in Cambridge, Ontario

The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program that funds projects that empower seniors in their communities and contributes to improving seniors' health and well-being.

Canada has announced an investment of $73,795 to fund four community-based projects to support seniors in the Cambridge area in Ontario. This funding was awarded through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program call for proposals for community-based projects.

Cambridge

Enabling Black, Visible Minority and Immigrant Seniors to Combat Social Isolation – $20,370 – Community Capacity Building Network

Seniors involved with the organization will engage in workshops that will provide emotional and wellness support and that will create pandemic vaccine awareness for seniors in the community.

Socially Connected Living – $24,200 – Fairview Seniors Community

The organization will renovate kitchens and floors, as well as buy electronic gadgets so that seniors can have access to digital services and improve their digital literacy.

Senior Wellness Initiative – $25,000 – Ontario Muslim Academy

Seniors involved with the organization will help seniors improve their physical and mental health and learn about key issues affecting seniors. This project will also promote mentorship.

Portable Short Mat Bowls Program – $4,225 – Preston Lawn Bowling Club

Seniors involved with the organization will conduct lawn bowling sessions for seniors to increase wellness and encourage seniors' participation.

For more information, visit About the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

