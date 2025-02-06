Government of Canada announces over $160 million for Jasper Housing, Recovery and Wildfire Response

The federal government, through Parks Canada, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Public Safety Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada, and Insurance Bureau of Canada, in collaboration with the Municipality of Jasper, has created immediate housing options and concrete rebuilding plans for Jasper residents

JASPER NATIONAL PARK, AB, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is committed to help Jasperites rebuild their community, support economic recovery and ensure Jasper National Park is prepared to host visitors in the 2025 season. With dedicated teams, resources and strong collaborations in place, the federal government is working with provincial and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to help Canadians rebuild housing, faster.

Today, alongside representatives from the Municipality of Jasper, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Ministerial Liaison for Jasper, announced $160.1 million in federal funding to support the recovery of Jasper National Park and the town of Jasper, including:

Providing interim housing and longer-term permanent housing;

Covering expenditures for the 2024 wildfire season mitigation and response for Parks Canada administered places; and,

Strengthening the Jasper National Park wildfire response and recovery.

As part of this funding, approximately $30 million is allocated for interim housing to begin the process of helping Jasperites return to their community, with around 320 housing units set for delivery beginning mid-February 2025. Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper are working hand-in-hand on Jasper's recovery through the Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre. While the top priority is rebuilding of homes and businesses lost in the wildfire, this temporary and interim housing is a critical step that will provide Jasperites with a place to live in the community during the recovery period.

As part of today's announcement, the Government of Canada is also providing a $9.4 million contribution through the second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund to eliminate barriers to building houses we need, faster. This agreement—reached between the federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the Municipality of Jasper—will accelerate the construction of an additional 240 permanent homes over the next three years. This investment is part of a plan to construct 505 multi-family homes over the next decade. Jasper will use this funding to support their rebuilding efforts and to build capacity for housing development, as the community increases its land use authorities and adopts policies to incentivize building.

The funding also includes an advance payment of $19.6 million in federal support through Public Safety Canada's Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program to reimburse the Government of Alberta covering a portion of eligible costs incurred while fighting the Jasper wildfire.

When a disaster occurs and evacuation orders are issued, workers affected by closures of their place of employment may find it difficult to qualify for Employment Insurance or for enough weeks of benefits. A new Employment Insurance (EI) pilot project led by Employment and Social Development Canada, will offer a one-time credit of 300 hours of insurable employment to EI claimants in Jasper, Alberta, and Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Manitoba who established a claim between July 21, 2024 and July 19, 2025. Lengthy wildfire evacuations in these communities during summer 2024 closed businesses, preventing employees from working, and prompted requests for urgent federal assistance.

The federal funding directed to Parks Canada totals $133.1 million, including the critical interim housing. This funding goes beyond fighting the wildfire and ensuring Jasperites' safety. It has also enabled Parks Canada's ability to speed up debris removal, demolition, and rebuilding efforts, responding to this tragic situation far beyond the wildfire suppression and subsequent public safety needs. Working closely with the Municipality and the Insurance Bureau of Canada to speed up the work, has led to 93% of clean-up and demolition permits being now in place. Debris for most properties should be cleared by the spring, making room for rebuilding. As well, lands have been made available by Parks Canada for interim housing, and local land use policies for Jasper were updated to support residents, businesses and the municipality navigate the economic challenges, while adjustments have been made to simplify development applications, rebuilding and subdivision processes.

The federal government remains committed to support Jasper's recovery. With dedicated teams, resources, and collaboration across all levels of governments, Jasperites will be able to return to their community and Canadians and international visitors can continue to enjoy Jasper National Park. Extensive recovery efforts have restored access to most scenic areas, lakes, and trails, and Parks Canada invites visitors and Jasper residents to explore the natural beauty of the park once again.

"This $39.4 million investment directed towards building much-needed housing for Jasper residents, addresses both immediate and long-term needs while supporting the community's economic recovery. The progress we're seeing here is the result of strong collaboration between the Government of Canada—particularly Parks Canada—and the Municipality of Jasper. By working together, Jasper is rebuilding as a stronger, more connected community. While some areas may look different, Jasper National Park remains open for business, and visitors can start planning their next adventure with camping reservations already available."

The Honourable Terry Duguid

Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Ministerial Liaison for Jasper

"The Jasper community has shown incredible resilience since last year's tragic wildfires. Our federal government is here to help. With over $160 million in investments—including interim housing set for delivery beginning next week—and efforts to make rebuilding easier, we are fulfilling our commitment to helping residents and business owners get back on their feet while ensuring all Canadians can continue to explore Jasper National Park's incredible scenery."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Today's announcement will mean hundreds of interim housing units for Jasperites to get back into their community and have a safe place to live while recovery efforts are ongoing. Additionally, the $9.4 million commitment through the Housing Accelerator Fund will help the municipality cut red tape and build more permanent housing, faster."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Rebuilding communities in the face of devastating wildfires is hard enough. Accessing government support should not add to that difficulty. That is why, today, our government is offering a credit of 300 hours of insurable employment to help workers in Jasper and Bunibonibee Cree Nation get the support they need to land on their two feet again."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"This partnership with the Government of Canada marks a transformative step forward for Jasper. The funding and support provided through the Housing Accelerator Fund will significantly assist us in rebuilding our community, increase housing options, and create a brighter future for our residents. In addition, $131.1 million allocated to Parks Canada for fire response, re-entry efforts, and interim housing, we allow us to address urgent housing needs while laying the foundation for a more affordable and sustainable Jasper for generations to come. The $30 million dedicated specifically to interim housing has been a lifeline for families seeking stability after such a devastating event. By removing barriers, modernizing processes, and incentivizing development, we are ensuring our community can recover, rebuild, and move forward together in unity and confidence."

His Worship Richard Ireland

Mayor of Jasper

Parks Canada protects Canada's natural and cultural treasures while contributing to Canada's world-class tourism offer. With more than 2.4 million visitors annually, Jasper National Park is Canada's second most visited national park. This funding will enable Parks Canada to take the steps necessary to house Jasperites, while continuing to offer safe, high quality visitor experiences that Jasper's tourism economy depends on as they rebuild.

protects natural and cultural treasures while contributing to world-class tourism offer. With more than 2.4 million visitors annually, is second most visited national park. This funding will enable Parks Canada to take the steps necessary to house Jasperites, while continuing to offer safe, high quality visitor experiences that tourism economy depends on as they rebuild. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan , the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years.

, the is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The is part of and , the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. When a large-scale natural hazard disaster happens, the federal government provides financial assistance to provinces and territories through the DFAA program to cover their eligible response and recovery expenses that exceed what they could reasonably be expected to bear on their own. The DFAA does not provide funding directly to Canadians impacted by disasters; this assistance is delivered by provinces and territories.

Following a recent review of this program, a modernized DFAA program is anticipated to come into effect on April 1, 2025 . The updated DFAA program will ensure financial assistance to provinces and territories is delivered quickly and efficiently in the aftermath of a disaster, and will also provide: Increased investments in strategic disaster mitigation and building back better to minimize disaster impacts on communities and the risk of future disasters; Incentives for risk reduction, pre-disaster planning, and improved hazard awareness to reduce the risks and impacts of disasters; and, Expanded support for people hardest hit by the impacts of significant disasters.

. The updated DFAA program will ensure financial assistance to provinces and territories is delivered quickly and efficiently in the aftermath of a disaster, and will also provide: Employment and Social Development Canada's Employment Insurance (EI) pilot project aims to test the effectiveness of using an hours credit to mitigate the impact of natural disaster evacuations on EI benefits, and of using postal codes to identify eligible claimants. The findings may guide future policy development and approach for responding to major disasters.

Established in 1964, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market. As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

(IBC) is the national industry association representing private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market. As the leading advocate for private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow. Local businesses need your support. Check the Municipality of Jasper - What's Open? website.

- What's Open? website. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip in advance. Jasper National Park's interactive map is available to simplify trip planning, offering real-time updates on open sites and facilities. While in Jasper , visitors can also stop by the Jasper National Park Visitor Information Centre in downtown Jasper for advice and recommendations on making the most of their Parks Canada experience.

interactive map is available to simplify trip planning, offering real-time updates on open sites and facilities. While in , visitors can also stop by the Jasper National Park Visitor Information Centre in downtown for advice and recommendations on making the most of their Parks Canada experience. Since 2018, over 800 hectares around Jasper have been treated for wildfire risk, with efforts focused on high-impact areas like Pyramid Bench, local campgrounds and adjacent to critical infrastructure. Work is currently being done around outlying commercial accommodations, along Pyramid Road near the community fireguard and on the west side of town to enhance wildfire protection. A new 5-year Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy is being finalized, targeting areas affected by the 2024 wildfire.

