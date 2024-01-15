SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian universities play a pivotal role in efforts to understand and address climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. The Government of Canada relies on sound scientific research to make evidence-based decisions and build a low-carbon economy while protecting the environment for present and future generations.

These institutions leverage the talent of world-class scientists and researchers to generate new data and deepen the world's understanding of these challenges.

Today, following a question-and-answer session with the student community at the Université de Sherbrooke, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, announced up to $772,500 in funding to support some of the university's ongoing research activities. These activities include:

Watershed 4 Health (W4H)

The university will receive up to $400,000 over five years to study lake watersheds and assess the link between watershed alterations and ecosystem health within the context of climate change. The project will generate new data and knowledge, which has benefits for both the science community and the Canadian public, as it can inform sound land use and water management, for example.

Landfill bio-windows for methane mitigation

The university will receive up to $192,000 over two years to conduct research on landfill bio‑windows, which could help reduce methane emissions from landfills at a relatively low cost. A bio-window is a methane mitigation system, in which portions of the existing landfill cover are replaced with biologically active materials, such as coarse soil or compost. Landfill gas migrating out of the waste passes through the bio-window, where bacteria help reduce its methane content. The research results will contribute to the development of knowledge and tools that will assist users in designing and constructing bio-windows in more Canadian landfills.

Analysis of the impact of bathymetric data on floodplain mapping

Through the federal Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program, the university will receive up to $80,500 for a research project that will investigate the impact of bathymetric (underwater topography) field data collection techniques on flood mapping results.

Quebec Key Biodiversity Areas Initiative

The university will receive up to $100,000 to identify Key Biodiversity Areas in Quebec. Found across land, fresh water, and marine environments, these areas support rare and threatened species and ecosystems, as well as key natural processes. Key Biodiversity Areas are areas important for the persistence of biodiversity and are designated based on specific measurable criteria. To date, the project has identified a total of 86 sites in the province through partnerships with land managers and Indigenous communities. These sites will be added to the national registry after they are finalized by the Key Biodiversity Areas Canada Coalition.

In addition to announcing these investments, Minister Guilbeault also highlighted ongoing collaborative work between the Université de Sherbrooke and Environment and Climate Change Canada. Partnerships with academic institutions are key to address environmental policy challenges and find innovative solutions. Universities also support the training of highly qualified personnel, helping to ensure that decision-makers have access to the relevant information they need to mitigate climate change and adapt to its impacts.

The Government of Canada regularly engages with Canadian universities on research areas relevant to its priorities to identify synergies and explore areas for collaboration. Moving forward, investments in scientific research and effective partnerships with universities will continue to advance the science and knowledge needed to address complex environmental problems.

Quotes

"Good, sound evidence-based decision-making requires good, sound evidence. The Université de Sherbrooke is already a national leader in environmental science and our Government is keen to build on their sterling reputation. The students and researchers at the Université de Sherbrooke are improving our understanding of the dynamics and implications of climate change, while getting valuable insight on how to best reach our ambitious climate goal."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Université de Sherbrooke's outstanding success in the field of sustainable development makes it a true centre of excellence. I am determined to continue making environmental protection my number one priority, working tirelessly to strengthen our commitment to a more sustainable future. That's why it's so important to support establishments like the Université de Sherbrooke in their innovative projects."

– Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"The Université de Sherbrooke is positioned as a major player in Canadian research, particularly in environmental research and the fight against climate change. It will always be there to train the next generation of specialists and help make our country a leader in innovation in this vital sector."

– Jean-Pierre Perreault, Ph.D., Vice Rector, Research and Graduate Studies, Université de Sherbrooke

Quick facts

There is ongoing collaboration between the Université de Sherbrooke , Environment and Climate Change Canada, researchers, and scientists. In the last five years, 49 scientific papers have been published by co-authors associated with both the Université de Sherbrooke and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and climate pollutant that is responsible for 30 percent of observed global warming to date, with global levels of atmospheric methane continuing to rise.

The Government of Canada is developing new federal regulations to increase the number of landfills that collect and treat methane instead of releasing it into the atmosphere, and to ensure that existing systems capture as much methane as possible.

is developing new federal regulations to increase the number of landfills that collect and treat methane instead of releasing it into the atmosphere, and to ensure that existing systems capture as much methane as possible. The Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program is advancing flood mapping by collaborating with provinces, territories, and other stakeholders to create flood hazard maps and information for higher-risk areas and establish best practices for flood mapping, thereby helping Canadians across Canada better plan and prepare for future floods. Environment and Climate Change Canada is engaging academia in further developing flood science and integrating the impacts of climate change and uncertainty in flood maps. The primary purposes of flood mapping are land-use planning, emergency management, and environmental and resource management.

Associated links

