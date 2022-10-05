Framework aims to support the prevention and treatment of diabetes

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in Canada with over 3 million people with diabetes in the country and 200,000 new cases diagnosed every year. It poses many challenges, such as serious complications and premature death for those affected by diabetes, and has impacts on health care systems.

Budget 2021 announced $35 million over five years for research, surveillance and prevention, and to work towards the development of a national framework for diabetes. In June 2021, An Act to Establish a National Framework for Diabetes, introduced by Member of Parliament for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu was unanimously passed by Parliament.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, tabled the first of its kind, Framework for Diabetes in Canada. The Framework provides common policy direction to help align efforts and to support improved access prevention and treatment for all types of diabetes to ensure better health outcomes.

The Framework was informed by people living with diabetes, academics, researchers, not-for-profit organizations, provinces and territories, Indigenous communities and other important partners to ensure that it makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those living with diabetes.

To move forward in addressing diabetes in Canada, we must look at social determinants of health and take a people-centred approach. All relevant partners are invited to use the Framework to guide action to address diabetes and advance opportunities in ways that meet their respective mandates and objectives, and that are adapted to their respective community contexts.

"The release of this Framework marks an important milestone in our efforts to better recognize, collaborate with, and support those living with diabetes in Canada. As we work to make meaningful change in the lives of those affected, we hope that all our partners use this as a tool to build on the many important initiatives and investments that are already in place."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Today's tabling of the Framework for Diabetes in Canada is a culmination of years of tireless work to improve the well-being of people living with diabetes from coast to coast to coast. The framework will give hope to millions of Canadians and provide a common direction to help align our work across the country on prevention, research, treatment, and so much more. My sincere gratitude to everyone who supported Bill C-237 and helped the national framework come to fruition."

Sonia Sidhu

Member of Parliament, Brampton South, Ontario

"Today's tabling of the Diabetes Framework is a significant step forward in helping improve the quality of life of people who live with diabetes. Diabetes Canada thanks Minister Duclos and extends gratitude to MP Sonia Sidhu for her leadership in making this Framework a reality. We are proud to have led the call, alongside thousands of volunteers and hundreds of organizations throughout Canada, for a diabetes framework for the past several years and we look forward to continued collaboration with these groups and governments on the implementation."

Laura Syron

President and CEO, Diabetes Canada

"We are very excited by the tabling of this much needed Framework and look forward to our continued journey with the Government of Canada in its implementation. For the 300,000 Canadians living with type 1 diabetes who rely on multiple daily insulin injections to survive, this Framework will help ensure they can live safer, healthier and easier lives until cures are found."

Dave Prowten

President & CEO, JDRF Canada

On February 27, 2020 , Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu (Liberal – Ontario ) introduced Bill C-237, which called on the Minister of Health, in consultation with stakeholders, to develop a national framework designed to support improved access to diabetes prevention and treatment to ensure better health outcomes for Canadians. The National Framework for Diabetes Act received Royal Assent on June 29, 2021 .

, Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu (Liberal – ) introduced Bill C-237, which called on the Minister of Health, in consultation with stakeholders, to develop a national framework designed to support improved access to diabetes prevention and treatment to ensure better health outcomes for Canadians. The received Royal Assent on . Through a virtual engagement process, a range of key stakeholders and Canadians affected by diabetes shared their views, experiences and perspectives to help inform the development of the Framework.

An Indigenous-led engagement process with Indigenous organizations will help identify priorities and ways forward to address diabetes in First Nation, Inuit and Métis populations.

There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. It is estimated that approximately 90% of cases are type 2, 9% are type 1, and gestational and other types of diabetes account for less than 1% of all cases.

Some Canadians, such as First Nations and Métis people, people of African, and South and East Asian descent, and people with lower income and education levels, have higher rates of type 2 diabetes compared to the general population.

Healthy behaviours (e.g., healthy eating and physical activity) can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and help mitigate negative diabetes-related health conditions.

