Government of Canada announces new appointments to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the appointment of Peter Moreland-Giraldeau as the new Vice-Chairperson and Conor McCourt as a member of the Board to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB).

Mr. Moreland-Giraldeau is a lawyer by training with eight years of professional experience across multiple jurisdictions. He has served on the Board as a member since October 2023, and in his new position as Vice-Chairperson he will support the recently appointed Chairperson, Anie Perrault.

Mr. McCourt is a retired lawyer with extensive experience in the practice of pharmaceutical patent law and agency, health regulatory affairs, and pharmaceutical and biologics market access and pricing.

The PMPRB is an arm's-length organization of the government that protects the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring that the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and to open, transparent, and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees.

Quotes

"I congratulate both Mr. Moreland-Giraldeau and Mr. McCourt for their appointments to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board. Their qualifications and collective experience will be strong assets to the Board as it delivers on its mandate to support Canadians' access to fair prices patented medicines."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) is an independent quasi-judicial body established by Parliament in 1987 under the Patent Act .

. The PMPRB is also responsible for reporting on trends in pharmaceutical sales, on pricing for all medicines and on research and development spending by patentees.

On January 1, 2026, the PMPRB's new Guidelines came into effect. The Guidelines provide transparency regarding the processes used by PMPRB staff to monitor the prices of patented medicines. If a drug's price raises concerns, the PMPRB staff may recommend a hearing to the Chair.

Governor in Council appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]