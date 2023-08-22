This funding will help people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose in the Guelph region.

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Every day, families and communities across Canada lose loved ones to overdoses from the increasingly toxic illegal drug supply. We are responding to this crisis by taking a comprehensive, collaborative, compassionate and evidence-based approach to increase access to services to promote well-being and resilience, to reduce stigma and harms, and save lives.

Today, Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $1.8 million in federal funding for three projects in Guelph through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). This funding will allow the organizations to increase access to services for people who use drugs in the region of Guelph.

The Guelph Community Health Centre will be able to increase the capacity of its current safer supply program while providing supports for participants, such as prescription access, access to primary and specialty care services, income, housing, and nutrition. It will also support the Stonehenge Therapeutic Community in providing a peer-led and low barrier response for people in Guelph and Wellington County struggling with substance use, and support the Wyndham House Inc in providing youth access to multiple supports in Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin Counties, that include housing, education, and financial support.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and organizations across the country to improve health outcomes for all Canadians, save lives, and work towards an end to this national public health crisis.

"In Guelph, and across Canada, family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbors from all walks of life endure the unspeakable loss of losing a loved one to overdose. While we all have a role in reducing the stigma around substance use, our government is committed to supporting local organizations to continue improving care and reducing barriers for people who use substances in their communities, and saving lives.

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Working with our community partners to support those at risk of overdose is so important to address the crisis we are facing in Guelph and across the country. With this funding we can save and improve the lives of people with addictions and reduce harm from substance use including homelessness."

Lloyd Longfield

Member of Parliament for Guelph, Ontario

"We are grateful for this funding, and our federal government's acknowledgment of the scientific evidence that supports safer supply programs. This funding will allow Guelph CHC to continue to provide a lifesaving health care service that improves clients' abilities to engage in care and address other health and social issues."

Melissa Kwiatkowski

CEO, Guelph Community Health Centre (Guelph CHC)

Wyndham House is committed to supporting youth who are struggling with homelessness. One of the major contributing factors associated with housing issues is substance use and mental health issues. This funding provided by the federal government will help us assist, support, and prevent youth from entering the ongoing cycle of homelessness. To date, our concurrent hub program has assisted over 375 youth with concurrent needs, along with supporting them through housing diversion and housing retention. We thank the federal government and funding decision makers in supporting Wyndham House to deliver the necessary services for this deserving population.

Rita Isley

Board President-Wyndham House

This funding will allow Stonehenge Therapeutic Community to provide a substance use program that is fully led by Peer Recovery Coaches who have lived experience of substance use. Peers provide a support like no other as they have a unique capacity to provide support to those who are stigmatized. The Peers in this program use this unique skillset and connection to reduce repeat poisonings, minimize the harms related to substance use, and educate family and friends".

Kristin Kerr

Chief Executive Officer - Stonehenge Therapeutic Community

The project announced today is funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). Through SUAP , the Government of Canada provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in Canada .

, the Government of provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in . The additional funding for all three projects announced in Guelph today was granted through the Government's federal 2022 Budget.

today was granted through the Government's federal 2022 Budget. This new funding is in addition to the $3.6 million these projects have previously received from SUAP

these projects have previously received from SUAP Since 2017, over $500 million has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects.

has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects. Addiction is a treatable medical condition, not a choice, yet many people affected by addiction face stigma and feel shame. The language we use has a direct and deep impact on people around us. All Canadians, including media and health professionals, can reduce stigma by changing the words they use related to substance use and people who use drugs.

