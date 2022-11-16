Government of Canada announces major investments to support scientists, researchers and students Français
More than $1 billion in support for projects across the country
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Scientists and researchers play an integral role in helping to build a stronger, healthier and more resilient Canada. The Government of Canada understands that when we invest in Canada's research community, we are investing in the discoveries of tomorrow that will lead to a better quality of life for everyone.
Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced more than $1 billion in funding to support scientists, researchers and students. This investment, made through a number of funding programs, will support researchers across Canada in different fields, disciplines and stages of their careers. From upgrading research facilities to maintaining modern equipment, to supporting students and the establishment and renewal of Canada Research Chairs, this funding will ensure Canadian research continues to lead the world and push the boundaries of knowledge, while also supporting the next generation of young Canadians.
Speaking at the Canadian Science Policy Conference, Minister Champagne also announced that the application period for Budget 2022 funding to support Black student researchers is now open. This funding will not only strengthen Canada's research excellence but also increase the diversity of Canada's research community. It will also help address the disproportionate underfunding of Black researchers at all stages of their careers and lead to better science and new discoveries.
"Canadian research helps improve our society, economy and healthcare, time and time again. That's why our government remains committed to supporting the country's world-class research community. We know the vital role research and science play in growing our economy, and today's investments will help Canada cement its position as a world leader in research and innovation."
– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
- Today's funding includes:
- the Canada Foundation for Innovation's (CFI) Biosciences Research Infrastructure Fund totalling $127.9 million for eight biocontainment facilities across the country to advance the Government of Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy
- more than $35 million to support 585 early-stage social sciences and humanities research projects through the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council's Insight Development Grants
- more than $139 million to support 176 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs across 46 institutions in Canada; the CFI is also investing more than $6 million to support the research infrastructure needs of 29 of these chairs
- more than $275 million for 5,700 promising students and emerging researchers across Canada in many disciplines through the granting agencies' scholarships and fellowships programs, including the Canada Graduate Scholarships program, as well as agency-specific doctoral and postdoctoral awards
- a total of more than $427 million in funding through the Research Support Fund and its Incremental Project Grants to help 142 institutions enrich and advance their research environments
- $17.4 million to help the Canadian Research Data Centre Network continue to provide access to sensitive, relevant, timely and well-documented statistical data, and build a virtual Research Data Centre
- Since 2016, the government has provided more than $14 billion in new resources to support science and research.
