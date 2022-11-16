More than $1 billion in support for projects across the country

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Scientists and researchers play an integral role in helping to build a stronger, healthier and more resilient Canada. The Government of Canada understands that when we invest in Canada's research community, we are investing in the discoveries of tomorrow that will lead to a better quality of life for everyone.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced more than $1 billion in funding to support scientists, researchers and students. This investment, made through a number of funding programs, will support researchers across Canada in different fields, disciplines and stages of their careers. From upgrading research facilities to maintaining modern equipment, to supporting students and the establishment and renewal of Canada Research Chairs, this funding will ensure Canadian research continues to lead the world and push the boundaries of knowledge, while also supporting the next generation of young Canadians.

Speaking at the Canadian Science Policy Conference, Minister Champagne also announced that the application period for Budget 2022 funding to support Black student researchers is now open. This funding will not only strengthen Canada's research excellence but also increase the diversity of Canada's research community. It will also help address the disproportionate underfunding of Black researchers at all stages of their careers and lead to better science and new discoveries.

Quotes

"Canadian research helps improve our society, economy and healthcare, time and time again. That's why our government remains committed to supporting the country's world-class research community. We know the vital role research and science play in growing our economy, and today's investments will help Canada cement its position as a world leader in research and innovation."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Since 2016, the government has provided more than $14 billion in new resources to support science and research.

