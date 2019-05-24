Government of Canada announces major investment in Toronto women's organizations

TORONTO, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the lifeblood of the women's movement, and that maintaining and growing their ability to do this important work is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Toronto-St. Paul's, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing up to $9.05 million in 18 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women in Toronto.

Minister Bennett highlighted the following organizations that are receiving funding (please see the Backgrounder for more information and testimonials):

Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic ;

Bridge School;

Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce;

Elizabeth Fry Toronto ;

G(irls)20;

Hospital for Sick Children – Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect Program ;

Interval House ;

Metropolitan Action Committee on Violence Against Women and Children (METRAC: Action on Violence);

Mouvement Ontarien des Femmes Immigrantes Francophones ;

Native Child and Family Services of Toronto ;

Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants ;

Riverdale Immigrant Women's Centre ;

Shelter Movers ;

Springtide Resources Inc.;

Times Change Women's Employment Services ;

Toronto Rape Crisis Centre-Multicultural Women Against Rape ;

Vesta Social Innovation Technologies ; and,

and, Young Women's Christian Association of Greater Toronto .

Funding for these projects stems from historic Budget 2018 investments in the Capacity-building Fund to support a sustainable women's movement and the Gender-Based Violence Program to address gaps in support for underserved groups in Canada that experience gender-based violence.

Quotes

"With our historic investments, we recognize the women and women's organizations breaking through barriers and express our gratitude to those who have been doing this work for decades on little more than a shoestring budget. The women's movement across Canada has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work; our government listened. With stable and flexible funding, we are helping organizations in Toronto grow and endure, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"Our future prosperity depends on gender equality. The Government of Canada invests in women because we know our society is much better off when everyone has equal opportunity and can live a life free of violence. I'm confident the investment today will improve the lives of countless women throughout Toronto and help make a difference to advance gender equality."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Member of Parliament for Toronto-St. Paul's

"As a representative of the community of Parkdale-High Park who cares deeply about women's equality, I'm encouraged to see our government step up with funding in the amount of $9.05 million to support amazing women's groups in my riding and around the city that are carrying forward the critical fight to combat gender-based violence and promote women's empowerment."

Arif Virani

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Member of Parliament for Parkdale—High Park

Quick Facts

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 proposes to invest a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million annually.

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 proposes to invest a further over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total annually. This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $200 million to prevent gender-based violence, support survivors and their families, and create more responsive legal and justice systems.

has invested over to prevent gender-based violence, support survivors and their families, and create more responsive legal and justice systems. Gender-based violence can have lifelong impacts on an individual's physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health. Additionally, the effects can be serious and costly. Annually, the economic impact of intimate partner violence and sexual assault is estimated to be over $12 billion .

. Canada will host the Women Deliver 2019 Conference from June 3 to 6, 2019 , in Vancouver, British Columbia . Held every three years, it is the world's largest gathering on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls.

will host the Women Deliver 2019 Conference from , in . Held every three years, it is the world's largest gathering on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls. The conference is part of a global movement to promote gender equality worldwide and give voice to a broad spectrum of people, including Indigenous peoples, youth and those living in conflict and crisis settings. It will bring together more than 7,000 individuals—world leaders, influencers, advocates, academics, activists, youth and journalists—from more than 160 countries, with an additional 100,000 people joining virtually.

Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program

One of the ways the Department for Women and Gender Equality advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific need and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Toronto Projects

Today's announcement in Toronto, Ontario, profiled 12 projects selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Bridge School

Project title: The Bridge School Organizational Efficacy and Growth Strategy Program for Increased Equality and Opportunity for Women in Canada

Funding amount: $216,900

Bridge School will scale up successful programs to continue to meet the demand for its graduates in the tech sector. It will write a strategic plan to meet the organizational and accounting capacity the organization needs to grow, and write a fund development plan to enhance engagement opportunities for sponsors and corporate donors. Finally, it will create a partnership and networking strategy and organize speaking engagements to raise awareness for gender equality and Bridge School's services.

Founded in 2015, Bridge School works to remove barriers that prevent marginalized groups from participating fully and equally in the tech sector. It connects tech sector companies that are seeking to foster more inclusion and diversity with women, agender, and non-binary software developers who have completed the school's free training program.

"Many forward-thinking companies in the technology industry have supported us in our goal to bring more inclusion and diversity to the workplace. Our need to grow and meet the demand for our graduates is rising and we're grateful for this long-term funding from the Government of Canada. It provides the resources we need to improve our graduates' economic security and the tech industry's labour requirements while advancing gender equality – this is transformative change at its best."

Emily Porta, Executive Director

Bridge School

Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce (CanWCC)

Project title: National expansion of the Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce

Funding amount: $574,549

CanWCC will grow the women's entrepreneurship sector by helping to create regional and national partnerships and collaborations. It will also create policies and communication strategies for advocacy to build a stronger women's movement in Canada. By working with local and regional leadership, it will create a national network of entrepreneurs, service providers, and stakeholders focused on advancing women's economic security through entrepreneurship.

Launched in 2018, CanWCC is a national non-profit and Canada's first and only Chamber of Commerce that solely represents the interests of women-identified business owners and entrepreneurs. CanWCC provides supports to its members to strengthen the role of women in Canada's economy.

"Our expansion to the national level has always been in our plans and thanks to this investment from the Government of Canada, we can now build that capacity to grow and secure our future as a service provider. I look forward to the creation of a national network for women entrepreneurs – this will improve our economy and make a real difference for women and families across Canada."

Nancy Wilson, Founder & CEO

Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce

G(irls)20

Project title: Leading the wave

Funding amount: $ 683,363

G(irls)20 will organize national consultations aimed at developing policies that will increase young women's roles in decision-making processes and places. It will also create a social enterprise to generate long-term revenue for the organization and protect the organization's independence help fund more independent advocacy.

Launched in 2009, G(irls)20 places young women at the centre of decision-making processes and places in preparation for future positions on boards and as leaders in their community. G(irls)20 makes strategic investments in young women and advocates for change through the annual G(irls)20 Global Summit.

"An essential element of advancing gender equality is building the skills and confidence in young women to take on leadership roles on boards and to share in the decision-making process. We're grateful the Government of Canada shares that view and has provide this important funding. It will help to advance gender equality at decision-making tables here in Canada and around the world."

Heather Barnabe, CEO

G(irls)20

Interval House

Project title: Service Delivery Assessment and Capacity Building of Staff: Improving Services to Help Women Rebuild their Lives after Intimate Partner Violence

Funding amount: $127,258

Interval House will create a new program evaluation regime for training front-line workers and managers and to apply to provincial health and wellness training. This will increase its ability to empower and deliver services to survivors of intimate partner violence.

Interval House is Canada's first centre for women survivors of intimate partner violence and their children. Founded in 1973 by a feminist collective, it takes a holistic approach to helping women and children leave abusive relationships and start new lives, free of violence.

"We're very pleased to receive this investment from the federal government in our training project. Our ability to serve the community requires us to upgrade our skills for responding to the many different situations we encounter. We can now ready our staff to improve the programs and quality of services we provide to abused women who are trying to rebuild their lives."

Lesley Ackrill, Executive Co-Director

Interval House

Metropolitan Action Committee on Violence Against Women and Children (METRAC: Action on Violence)

Project title: Strengthening Core Capacity through Financial Health

Funding amount: $146,162

METRAC will become more financially independent by developing and executing a fundraising plan. The plan will be extensive and identify goals, objectives and key yearly financial targets. The organization will also conduct a review of its policies and practices and upgrade them where necessary.

METRAC's beginnings date back to 1982 when "The Toronto Pink Ribbon Committee" approached the Metro Toronto Chair and the Metropolitan Toronto Board of Commissioners of Police. A task force on public violence against women and children was established and, after a final report was released in 1984, METRAC was officially established.

"We're very glad to receive this long-term funding from the federal government. This new approach gives us the stability to grow and become less dependent on intermittent funds and more sustainable as a valuable service provider to survivors of violence."

Wendy Komiotis, Executive Director

Metropolitan Action Committee on Violence Against Women and Children (METRAC: Action on Violence)

Mouvement Ontarien des Femmes Immigrantes Francophones (MOFIF)

Project title: Strengthening the Voice of Ontario's Francophone Immigrant Women in Action

Funding amount: $444,740

MOFIF will create a strategic plan to grow their organization and better advocate for the community. They will recruit volunteers and interns and organize them into committees that work effectively. They will also improve board governance and enable the board of directors to better respond to clients' changing needs.

Formally created in 2001, MOFIF continues advancing its mission to improve the wellbeing of Francophone immigrant girls in Ontario and promote their integration and participation in all aspects of society.

"It is not easy for a small provider like ours to build capacity. That's why we are very thankful for this investment from the Government of Canada in our growth: it will enable us to offer a strong, dynamic and responsive organization serving Francophone immigrant women who rely on us to support them in their economic, social and civic development."

Fayza Abdallaoui, President of the Board of Directors

Mouvement Ontarien des Femmes Immigrantes Francophones

Native Child and Family Services of Toronto (NCFST)

Project title: Enhancing Organizational Learning and Development; Building Our Service Capacity and Cultural Foundations

Funding amount: $200,000

NCFST will redesign its staff training program to be culturally appropriate and more effective. To do this, it will hire an external learning and development consultant who specializes in Indigenous education.

NCFST is Ontario's only multi-service, off-reserve child welfare agency under the direct control and management of the Indigenous community. In 1985, the Government of Ontario acknowledged the need for a culturally-based approach to providing child welfare services to Indigenous people. In 2004, NCFST became a full children's aid society, the beginning of a self-determined and accountable child welfare system in Toronto.

"We have grown much and continue to expand as the community responds to the value of our services. But our needs must also be met, and we are glad to have this long-term funding from the federal government to complete our training program. This project will also increase the range of culturally-based programs and services that we are able to offer to Indigenous people in the city."

Jeffrey Schiffer, PhD, Executive Director

Native Child and Family Services of Toronto

Riverdale Immigrant Women's Centre (RIWC)

Project title: Capacity Building for RIWC Women's Programs

Funding amount: $192,000

RIWC will develop a strategic plan to help create new projects and improve existing programs and will develop a fundraising strategy to make the agency more sustainable in the long-term. It will invest in staff training to meet the needs of Asian and South Asian women and their families, and expand services and programs for underserved refugee groups, such as youth, seniors, LGBTQ2, and other vulnerable women who are isolated and have limited access to services.

Founded in 1982, RIWC is a non-profit community-based organization committed to the empowerment of women. RIWC currently offers services in 14 languages and works with a wide range of community-based organizations, coalitions and research networks to address women's equality issues, and facilitate policy and social change.

"In the past, our growth has been restricted by funding and we have only been able to make small advances in our mission to support immigrant, refugee and racialized women in the community. With this generous investment from the Government of Canada, we can develop a proper long-term plan for growth that will see us provide even more and better services to underserved groups of refugees who need help."

Nuzhath Leedham, Executive Director

Riverdale Immigrant Women's Centre

Springtide Resources

Project title: Strengthening Springtide Resources: Capacity building project

Funding amount: $453,865

Springtide Resources will expand its education and training for partners and organizations working to end gender-based violence. It will develop a communications plan to take advantage of best practices in fundraising and raise awareness for its new programs and services. The board governance structure will be improved to deal with expansion plans and improved service delivery.

Springtide Resources is a registered charity founded in 1978. It provides training and resources to decrease the incidence of physical, psychological, emotional and sexual violence against women and the effect that abuse of women has on children.

"Our work is focused on making systemic change to eliminate gender-based violence and improving women's participation in democratic processes. As our movement grows, so does the need to build momentum and not lose the gains we've made. We are very pleased with today's funding announcement from the Government of Canada: it tells us we have a financial partner that understands our needs and appreciates our contribution to creating a more equal society."

Liora Sobel, Board Chair

Springtide Resources

Times Change Women's Employment Services

Project title: Partners for Prosperity

Funding amount: $250,000

Times Change will improve access to its employment services. To do this, the organization will develop private sector partnerships and provide training for staff to improve internal grant-writing capacity which will diversify funding and improve its ability to provide services.

Times Change was established in Toronto as a non-profit community agency in 1974. Staff members are experienced employment professionals with a special interest in helping women reach their career goals in today's labour market.

"Agencies like ours are often expected to meet growing demands for services without the funds or professional support required to manage growth. Today's funding announcement from the federal government will help us achieve more sustainable fundraising plans with private partners and through training management and staff."

Idalia Gonzalez, Financial Administrator

Times Change Women's Employment Services

Toronto Rape Crisis Centre-Multicultural Women Against Rape (TRCC/MWAR)

Project title; TRCC/MWAR Fundraising Capacity-Building

Funding amount: $249,383

TRCC/MWAR will diversify funding and improve fundraising by developing a comprehensive fundraising and revenue diversification strategy. It will hire a fundraising coordinator with a communications background to implement the new strategy and build relationships across sectors to diversify and increase its revenue streams.

Started in 1974, TRCC/MWAR is a grassroots collective run by women and non-binary persons working towards a violence-free world by offering anti-oppressive, feminist peer support to survivors of sexual violence. It currently employs seven full-time staff and coordinates its workload with the help of approximately 150 dedicated volunteers.

"After more than 40 years in Toronto, we know that we must keep growing to meet demand. We're very grateful for the Government of Canada's investment in our work. This will allow us to take a path to financial sustainability over time and grow our organization along with the community."

Cynamin Maxwell, Counsellor

Toronto Rape Crisis Centre-Multicultural Women Against Rape

Young Women's Christian Association of Greater Toronto

Project title: Optimizing YWCA Toronto's Capacity to Drive Gender Equality through Enhanced Community Engagement

Funding amount: $231,600

YWCA Toronto will grow its community presence by optimizing digital assets and improving YWCA Toronto's story collections programs and annual Speakers' Bureau. It will also improve governance by integrating the resources and expertise of the internal Philanthropy, Advocacy, and Communications Departments, and creating a new reporting framework for results-based measurement of outcomes and achievements.

Since 1873, YWCA Toronto has worked to improve the lives of women and girls by providing emergency shelters and affordable housing, encouraging community involvement, offering employment training and educational opportunities, and advocating for systemic change. YWCA Toronto is the city's largest multi-service women's organization.

"We are very pleased with today's funding announcement from the federal government. Our plans to expand services by improving our own program assets with more community engagement and improved fundraising will mean more support to help women escape violence, move out of poverty, and access safe affordable housing."

Heather McGregor, Chief Executive Officer

Young Women's Christian Association of Greater Toronto

Department for Women and Gender Equality's Gender-Based Violence Program

Following the June 2017 announcement of It's Time: Canada' s Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence, the Department for Women and Gender Equality (formerly Status of Women Canada) launched the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Program in January 2018.

The GBV Program complements the department's Women' s Program, and helps organizations working in the GBV sector to develop and implement promising practices to address gaps in supports for survivors and their families.

While violence affects people of all genders, ages, cultures, ethnicities, geographic locations, and socio-economic backgrounds, some populations are more at-risk and face additional barriers to accessing services. The GBV Program responds to this need by providing funding to eligible organizations at the local, regional and national levels for projects that address gaps in supports for specific groups of survivors, including Indigenous women, and other underserved populations, such as children and youth, LGBTQ2 communities, non-status/refugee/immigrant women, seniors, women living in official language minority communities, women living in northern, rural and remote communities, and women living with disabilities.

Toronto Projects

Today's announcement also profiled six projects in Toronto selected for federal funding through the GBV Program:

Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic

Project title: Guiding Systemic Responses to Survivors of Gender-Based Violence Through Risk Assessment: A Survivor-Centric Approach

Funding amount: up to $1 million

The Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic will research, develop and test the application of survivor-focused risk assessment methods that will better identify and address the needs of women survivors of gender-based violence. This is expected to increase the ability of service providers to assess risk in a way that is sensitive and responsive, which will save lives.

The Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic is a specialized legal clinic for women experiencing violence, established in the memory of Barbra Schlifer – an idealistic young lawyer whose life was cut short by violence on the night of her call to the bar of Ontario on April 11, 1980. The Clinic assists approximately 4,000 women annually to build lives free from violence through counselling, legal representation and language interpretation. It amplifies women's voices, and cultivates their skills and resilience. Together with its donors and volunteers, it is active in changing the conditions that threaten women's safety, dignity and equality.

"We are gratified to see the federal government provide long-term funding for women's organizations and recognize it as a priority for advancing gender equality and creating an equal society. With today's announcement, the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic will, through its risk assessment project, be able to take a more proactive approach to predict the risk of violence to the lives of the women we serve and in doing so, better ensure their safety."

Deepa Mattoo, Executive Director

Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic

Elizabeth Fry Toronto

Project title: Trauma Recovery and Empowerment Model

Funding amount: $750,000

Elizabeth Fry Toronto will test the effectiveness of the Trauma Recovery and Empowerment Model (TREM) for women with complex trauma and a history with the criminal justice system. TREM is an evidence-based intervention program developed to help women who have a history of sexual, physical, and/or emotional abuse, severe mental health problems, or frequent co-occurring substance abuse issues.

Elizabeth Fry Toronto works with women to create meaningful change in their lives and avoid conflict with the law.

"Women involved in the criminal justice system who seek support from Elizabeth Fry Toronto report high rates of traumatic experiences that include childhood sexual abuse, sexual assault, intimate partner violence, poverty, addictions and homelessness. Our evidence-based programming supports vulnerable women who have experienced gender-based violence by addressing the impact of their trauma. The funding we've received today from the federal government is key to preventing recidivism, as well as aiding criminalized and marginalized women recover and return to the community with the resources necessary to live their lives free from criminal activity, addictions and violence."

Kelly Potvin, Executive Director

Elizabeth Fry Toronto

Hospital for Sick Children – Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect Program (SCAN)

Project title: Establishing a cross-sector community response protocol to address the commercial sex trafficking of vulnerable children and youth

Funding amount: $750,000

The Hospital for Sick Children's SCAN Program will improve the quality and consistency of care provided to young survivors and their families. To do this, it will develop, implement, and evaluate a cross-sector, multiagency, multi-disciplinary community response to commercial sex trafficking of vulnerable children and youth.

The SCAN Program is managed by a team of health-care professionals who offer care, support and assessment to children and teenagers who may have been maltreated, and their families. It provides a link between the Hospital for Sick Children and community doctors and hospitals, children's aid societies, police, schools and other community agencies.

"The Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) Program at SickKids works tirelessly to provide medical and psychosocial care to children and families adversely impacted by maltreatment. With support from the Government of Canada, we will be able to expand our services beyond basic healthcare to meet the complex needs of young survivors of commercial sex trafficking; a step in the right direction towards reducing the harmful health and social effects of gender-based violence."

Corry Azzopardi, PhD & Tanya Smith, NP-P

Hospital for Sick Children – Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect Program

Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants (OCASI)

Project title: Building Leadership Capacity to Address Gender-Based Violence against Non-Status, Refugee, and Immigrant Women across Canada

Funding amount: up to $1 million

OCASI will test a community advocacy network strategy for non-status, refugee and immigrant (NSRI) women survivors of gender-based violence, service providers, and other civil society leaders. This strategy will build capacity in the community for developing survivor-led, evidence-based solutions to gender-based violence. The project includes a peer champions program that uses education to create leaders and foster connections between NSRI women.

OCASI formed in 1978 as a registered charity to be a voice for immigrant-serving agencies and to coordinate responses to shared needs and concerns. Its membership today includes more than 200 community-based organizations in Ontario. OCASI is committed to achieving equality, access, and participation in every aspect of Canadian life for immigrants and refugees.

"OCASI and our over 200 member agencies are dedicated to achieving equality for immigrants in all aspects of Canadian society. The Government of Canada's support will allow us to implement and sustain support for survivors of gender-based violence and help develop evidence-based and survivor-led solutions."

Debbie Douglas, Executive Director

Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants

Shelter Movers

Project title: Evaluating the Outcomes and Impact of a Free Moving Service for Women and Children Fleeing Abuse

Funding amount: $780,000

Shelter Movers will test the impact and effectiveness of a no-cost moving and storage service for women and children fleeing abuse. A trauma-informed approach will be used, focusing on safety and empowerment.

Shelter Movers was conceived by Marc Hull-Jacquin while he was on paternity leave with his three children. In 2016, Shelter Movers was established in Toronto and has since expanded to Ottawa. Today, Shelter Movers has a team of more than 150 determined volunteers and has helped more than 270 clients escaping abuse to safely relocate without losing treasured belongings.

"Gender-based violence affects every socio-economic group across Canada. Survivors of abuse can feel trapped when leaving their home means losing everything they own. Our volunteer movers are grateful to the Government of Canada for supporting our project. Together, we are helping survivors move out of abusive relationships safely, and in dignity. We all have a role to play in ending gender-based violence."

Marc Hull-Jacquin, Founder and Executive Director

Shelter Movers

Vesta Social Innovation Technologies (VESTA)

Project title: Vesta Community

Funding amount: $999,802

VESTA will develop and evaluate a trauma-informed and survivor-focused third-party reporting platform for survivors of sexual assault or gender-based violence. The project will address the issue of under-reporting and reduce the number of unreported cases of sexual harassment.

VESTA began in 2016 in response to the global movement on social media to advance gender equality and demand more action from those in positions of power. VESTA works with employers and employees to create safe, inclusive workspaces, and leverages social media as an apparatus to counter and eventually eliminate rape culture.

"Barriers to equal treatment under the law are a systemic issue that can be mitigated through leveraging technology and creating new methods of working together to end inequalities and discrimination. We are pleased to receive this investment from the federal government for our project. We expect it will lead to more equal access to justice for survivors by removing the stigma associated with reporting sexual assault."

Lucrezia Spagnolo, Founder and CEO

Vesta Social Innovation Technologies

