Government of Canada announces legacy funding in British Columbia to advance gender equality beyond the Women Deliver 2019 Conference

VANCOUVER, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Advancing gender equality is essential to growing the middle class, strengthening the economy, and building a healthier, more secure future for everyone. As the Women Deliver 2019 Conference draws to a close, the Government of Canada is using its momentum to create a lasting legacy for local, grassroots women's organizations and advocates by supporting gender equality discussions and initiatives.

That's why today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced funding up to $750,000 to build upon the Feminists Deliver conference, which will help drive real progress for women in British Columbia:

Battered Women's Support Services (BWSS) will receive up to $750,000 on behalf of the Feminists Deliver Working Group to lead a project that draws on the themes and outcomes of Feminists Deliver, a complementary conference to the Women Deliver 2019 Conference. Through this new three-year investment, the Feminists Deliver Working Group will report on the Feminists Deliver conference findings and develop a detailed advocacy strategy with an intersectional feminist approach to achieving gender equality. The strategy will then be implemented through outreach and stakeholder engagement. These efforts include long-term goals to create and share intersectional best practices that improve community and grassroots responses to gender inequalities with policies and programs that focus on marginalized groups.

The Women Deliver 2019 Conference is an important opportunity for all Canadians to take action on the work we must still do to make our country and the world a safe and equal place for women, girls, and people of all gender identities and expressions.

Quotes

"We are in the midst of a critical moment for women, girls and gender diverse individuals. As the Women Deliver 2019 Conference draws to a close, our Government is mobilizing Canadians to advance gender equality in their communities, across the country and around the world. It's our priority to ensure that all voices are represented, heard and engaged in these efforts. That's why investing in the Feminists Deliver Working Group here in British Columbia is so important – so that we can promote a feminist, intersectional approach to advancing gender equality and learn from the community advocates working everyday on the front lines. This funding is one of the many legacies of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference, and we look forward to continuing to work with Feminists Deliver to drive meaningful progress for all."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"By considering the intersecting factors that contribute to bias and inequalities, we have a much better perspective on how to prepare responses and solutions. We're sharing local best practices to help women and girls in marginalized groups who have experienced abuse or sexual violence. We're grateful for this investment from the Government of Canada, which gives us the support we need to maintain and grow a movement that is already proving to be a powerful agent for change, and helping us toward our goal to eliminate violence against women and girls, and create a safer, more equal society."

Angela Marie MacDougall, Executive Director

Battered Women's Support Services

Quick Facts

Canada is hosting the Women Deliver 2019 Conference from June 3 to 6, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia . Held every three years, it is the world's largest gathering on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls.

is hosting the Women Deliver 2019 Conference from June 3 to 6, 2019, in . Held every three years, it is the world's largest gathering on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls. The conference is part of a global movement to promote gender equality worldwide and give voice to a broad spectrum of people, including Indigenous peoples, youth and those living in conflict and crisis settings. It will bring together more than 8,000 individuals—world leaders, influencers, advocates, academics, activists, youth and journalists—from more than 160 countries, with an additional 100,000 people joining virtually.

The Department for Women and Gender Equality provided $150,000 to support Feminists Deliver , a concurrent conference and trade show to Women Deliver 2019 taking place in Vancouver from June 3 to 6, 2019 . A collaboration of over 40 not-for-profit organizations led by women, it is showcasing community-based responses to advancing gender equality and features 45 panelists and five keynote speakers. The focus of Feminists Deliver is diversity and inclusion for people in British Columbia who experience marginalization because of gender.

to support , a concurrent conference and trade show to Women Deliver 2019 taking place in from . A collaboration of over 40 not-for-profit organizations led by women, it is showcasing community-based responses to advancing gender equality and features 45 panelists and five keynote speakers. The focus of is diversity and inclusion for people in who experience marginalization because of gender. The Women's Program at the Department for Women and Gender Equality supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers.

Related Product

Backgrounder

Women Deliver 2019 Conference

As a global champion of gender equality and the empowerment of women, girls, and gender-diverse people, Canada is hosting the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, June 3 to 6, 2019. The world's largest gathering on gender equality and the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women, it will bring together more than 8,000 world leaders, influencers, advocates, academics, activists and journalists from more than 160 countries, with an additional 100,000 people joining virtually.

Women Deliver 2019 is not just a conference; it's a global movement to promote gender equality worldwide. It is a movement to advance the health, rights and well-being of women and girls. It is a movement that gives voice to a broad spectrum of people, including Indigenous peoples, youth, LGBTQ2 individuals, and people living in conflict and crisis settings. It is a movement for transformational change that inspires everyone, everywhere, to take action.

Mobilization initiatives

The Government of Canada is calling on all Canadians to mobilize to advance gender equality in their communities, in Canada, and around the world.

Today's announcement profiled a new initiative that is part of this mobilization effort:

Battered Women's Support Services (BWSS)

Project title: Feminists Deliver Legacy

Funding amount: up to $750,000

Part of a global movement dedicated to the elimination of violence against women and girls, BWSS is a strong feminist voice that provides support and advocacy for women who have experienced abuse.

The Government of Canada provided BWSS $150,000 to host Feminists Deliver, a complementary conference to the Women Deliver 2019 Conference taking place in Vancouver from June 3 to 6, 2019. The focus of Feminists Deliver is diversity and inclusion for people in British Columbia who experience marginalization because of gender. It is an important opportunity to amplify issues for marginalized communities with an intersectional lens.

In order to build upon the themes and outcomes of the Feminists Deliver conference, the Government of Canada is investing in the Feminists Deliver Working Group, through BWSS, to lead a three-year legacy project. It will prepare a report based on the conference's findings and develop a detailed advocacy strategy with an intersectional feminist approach. The strategy will then be implemented through outreach and stakeholder engagement.

The Feminists Deliver Working Group will continue to build on the conference's momentum by advocating for an intersectional approach to achieving gender equality across jurisdictions with member associations. These efforts include long-term goals to create and share best practices to improve community and grassroots responses to gender inequality and focus the conversations on marginalized groups.

The project will also provide the Feminists Deliver Working Group with the capacity to strengthen its community partnerships and secure more diversified funding and strategic collaborations.

BWSS began in 1979 when a few women organized what has become 40 years of resistance and advocacy for women's rights and against gender-based violence. BWSS remains committed to its vision through direct services, education and training, advocacy and a consistent and strategic push for institutional and systemic reform.

Associated Links

Follow the Department for Women and Gender Equality:

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Department for Women and Gender Equality, 819-420-8684

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

