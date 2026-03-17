Regional Tariff Response Initiative investments will help businesses become more efficient and resilient in a changing economy

RED DEER, AB, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Global tariffs and shifting trade conditions are raising costs, disrupting supply chains, and putting pressure on Canadian businesses, including many in central Alberta. Through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), the Government of Canada is taking action to help companies adapt, diversify, and strengthen operations in the face of tariff-related uncertainty.

Government of Canada announces investments to help tariff-impacted businesses in Alberta adapt and grow (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced a federal investment of $4 million through the RTRI to support four businesses in Alberta. These investments will help expand operations, build resilience, and strengthen capacity to navigate global economic challenges.

Today's announcement spans across several different sectors of the economy, demonstrating the breadth of the Government's commitment under RTRI. Each of the following represents a $1 million investment under RTRI:

Barr-Ag will purchase and install automated equipment to improve operational efficiency and build capacity so it can expand its hay product lines and better compete in domestic and global markets. This will enable Barr-Ag to launch new products, reduce production costs, strengthen agriculture supply chains and increase sales all while increasing revenue streams for farmers in the Olds area.

will purchase and install automated equipment to improve operational efficiency and build capacity so it can expand its hay product lines and better compete in domestic and global markets. This will enable Barr-Ag to launch new products, reduce production costs, strengthen agriculture supply chains and increase sales all while increasing revenue streams for farmers in the Olds area. CAC Metal Recycling will expand and modernize its low-iron (non-ferrous) processing capabilities at its Acheson facility, enabling the company to recover and refine a wider range of recyclable metals. This investment will increase processing capacity, reduce reliance on tariff-sensitive imported steel products, and strengthen domestic supply chains for metal materials in the Greater Edmonton Area.

will expand and modernize its low-iron (non-ferrous) processing capabilities at its Acheson facility, enabling the company to recover and refine a wider range of recyclable metals. This investment will increase processing capacity, reduce reliance on tariff-sensitive imported steel products, and strengthen domestic supply chains for metal materials in the Greater Edmonton Area. GN Corporations will purchase and install automated Computer Numerical Control (CNC) equipment and digital manufacturing tools to increase production capacity of their metal parts products. The acquisition of advanced technologies will also increase the accuracy of GN Corporations' manufactured products, enabling them to expand sales in industries that demand extreme precision including aviation and defence. Equipment will strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for high-precision aerospace components while supporting good jobs in Airdrie.

will purchase and install automated Computer Numerical Control (CNC) equipment and digital manufacturing tools to increase production capacity of their metal parts products. The acquisition of advanced technologies will also increase the accuracy of GN Corporations' manufactured products, enabling them to expand sales in industries that demand extreme precision including aviation and defence. Equipment will strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for high-precision aerospace components while supporting good jobs in Airdrie. Red Deer Ironworks has acquired specialized equipment, including a high-capacity Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine, to bring manufacturing of its steel flow-control products in-house. This new equipment reduces production costs and shortens customer order lead times, better enabling RDI to compete in domestic and global markets. New equipment has also made it possible to increase production to two full time shifts, providing quality jobs in the Red Deer area.

In a rapidly changing world, Canada is focused on what we can control. The federal government is diversifying trade partnerships abroad and is building economic strength at home, including reducing internal barriers, improving domestic trade within Canada and supporting Alberta businesses to build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy. Funding announced today will support more than 185 jobs in Alberta.

Quotes

"Alberta businesses are adapting and innovating in the face of global tariff pressures. Through measures such as the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, Canada's new government is supporting their shift from reliance to resilience by helping them in new technologies, strengthen domestic supply chains, and expand into new markets. By supporting businesses as they grow and compete, we are protecting good jobs and building a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy where Alberta continues to lead."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Red Deer businesses play an important role in creating jobs and driving our local economy forward. We appreciate the Government of Canada investing in businesses across our region, helping them grow, remain competitive, and continue supporting families and livelihoods in our community. In tough economic times, support like this helps ensure our local economy remains resilient."

–Her Worship Cindy Jefferies, Mayor, City of Red Deer

"Red Deer Ironworks (RDI) is proud to be recognized by the Prairies Economic Development Canada as a recipient of RTRI funding. This investment by the Government of Canada will greatly assist in lowering our manufacturing costs and allow us to compete more effectively in global markets, while providing new jobs in Alberta. RDI is a leading global provider of high-pressure flow-control products to the oil and gas industry."

–Scott Candler, President, Red Deer Iron Works

Quick facts

The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is a $1 billion national program aimed at helping Canadian businesses impacted by global tariff disruptions.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RTRI applications from eligible businesses and organizations operating across the Prairie provinces.

The Prairies generate nearly 25% of Canada's GDP and are central to Canada's economic strength and future competitiveness.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Brennan Bunko, Acting Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781