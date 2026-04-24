Government action lowers costs for Canadians now while building long-term affordability and resilience

EDMONTON, AB, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The global landscape is shifting rapidly. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy. That means taking practical action now to lower costs for Canadians, while making the long-term investments needed to strengthen our energy security, grow the economy, and build a more affordable future.

Minister Olszewski highlights measures to lower costs for Canadians (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Ongoing global conflict and supply disruptions in the Middle East are driving up fuel prices worldwide. Canadians are feeling these pressures at the pump and at the checkout, as businesses face rising transportation costs. The federal government is responding on both fronts.

To provide immediate relief, we are taking practical steps to put more money back in Canadians' pockets. In that spirit, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), today highlighted that the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit one-time top-up will be issued to eligible Canadians on June 5, followed by enhanced ongoing payments for five years starting in July. This year, a family of four could receive up to $1,890 through the combined one‑time top‑up and increased benefit, providing meaningful help with groceries, household essentials, and other day‑to‑day expenses at a time when families are under pressure.

Minister Olszewski also highlighted the Government of Canada's decision to temporarily suspend the federal fuel excise tax on gasoline and diesel nationwide from April 20, 2026, to September 7, 2026. This measure is expected to reduce the cost of gasoline by up to 10 cents per litre and diesel by up to 4 cents per litre. The government is also temporarily suspending the federal fuel excise tax on aviation fuels.

In Alberta--where energy, transportation, and trade are central to the economy--this action will help ease cost pressures on workers, families, and businesses, while supporting continued growth across key sectors. Suspending the tax on gasoline and diesel until Labour Day is a responsible, targeted measure that will lower operating costs for truckers and for businesses in the food, agriculture, housing, construction, and delivery sectors. These savings will help businesses stay competitive, protect jobs, build with greater confidence, and move more Canadian goods to market.

At the same time, Canada's new government is acting for the long term to strengthen our energy security and reduce exposure to global shocks. We are advancing major projects to unlock Canada's full potential in both clean and conventional energy. We are building big in electricity, LNG, and nuclear to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable power. And through our memorandum of understanding with Alberta, we are working together to advance the infrastructure and collaboration needed to get more Canadian energy to market, support economic growth, and reinforce Canada's long-term resilience.

Canada's new government was elected to build a more resilient economy--one that creates good careers, strengthens our sovereignty, and helps Canadians get ahead. We are moving with speed and ambition to build a country where Canadians can count on greater certainty, security, and affordability.

Quotes

"Families in Alberta like those across Canada are feeling the impact of rising global costs in their everyday lives -- at the pump, at the checkout, and across the household budget. Our government is taking practical action to provide relief now, including through the temporary suspension of the federal fuel excise tax and the one-time Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit top-up on June 5. At the same time, we are building a stronger, more resilient and more energy-secure economy so Canadians can count on greater stability and affordability in the years ahead."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"To support Canadians through the current global energy market disruptions, our government is delivering timely, meaningful, and tangible relief for Canadians at a time when they need it. By lowering fuel costs at the pump on gasoline and diesel, we're taking a concrete step to support Canadians through these challenges, as we position them for long-term success – by building the strongest economy in the G7."

–The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"While we build more affordable, sovereign energy at home for the grid of tomorrow, we are providing relief for the affordability challenges caused by events abroad today. Being an energy superpower means delivering energy Canadians can afford, whether they are paying household bills or filling up their car."

–The Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We know that many Canadians are feeling the pinch when buying groceries and necessities. We are offering this one-time payment to help with affordability and relieve some of that pressure for those who need it most."

–The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

Quick facts

The fuel excise and Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit one-time top-up announcements build on major initiatives to lower costs for Canadians, including:

Cutting taxes for 22 million Canadians by lowering the first marginal personal income tax rate from 15% to 14% as of July 1, 2025, providing tax relief of up to $420 a year per person, or up to $840 a year for two-income families.

Eliminating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for first-time home buyers on new homes up to $1 million and reducing the GST for first-time home buyers on new homes between $1 million and $1.5 million, to immediately make the goal of home ownership a reality for more Canadians, especially young families.

Cancelling the federal consumer carbon price effective April 1, 2025, directly helping Canadians save money at the pump. The government also removed the requirement for provinces and territories to have a consumer-facing carbon price as of that date. This has helped reduce gas prices in most provinces and territories by up to 18 cents per litre in comparison to 2024-25, lowering headline inflation.

Budget 2025 also outlined concrete action to ensure Canadians receive the support they deserve, including targeted measures to strengthen food security and household affordability:

Making the National School Food Program permanent, providing school meals for up to 400,000 children each year, saving participating families with two children in school an estimated $800 annually on groceries.

Introducing Automatic Federal Benefits, starting in the 2026 tax year, to ensure up to 5.5 million low-income Canadians automatically receive the benefits they qualify for by the 2028 tax year, including the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit and the Canada Child Benefit.

Lowering costs and strengthening competition in essential services, including ambitious pro-competition measures in the telecom and financial sectors to reduce prices, make it easier for Canadians to switch providers, and lower banking and service fees.

More information on Budget 2025 measures to tackle affordability is available here.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Narmin Hassam-Clark, Acting Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected] 587-532-7170