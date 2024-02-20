SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's pork industry is an economic powerhouse, employing tens of thousands of Canadians and contributing billions to Canada's GDP. As the global demand for pork continues to increase, producers need access to the latest research and technologies to ensure they can get their high-quality products to grocery store shelves in Canada and around the world.

To support and strengthen the pork sector, today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $10.6 million to Swine Innovation Porc (SIP) through the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The Cluster seeks to enhance Canada's leading position in the global pork sector by conducting strategic research initiatives that will advance sustainability, resilience and growth opportunities. Research activities are expected to:

improve understanding of sector environmental and climate performance and strategies to reduce GHGs and environmental impacts

stimulate greater productivity and product quality through new insights and technologies

enhance animal welfare and respond to diseases

advance the fight against antimicrobial resistance

enhance the competitiveness of Canadian pork producers and processors

SIP has successfully delivered the three previous Swine Clusters. Successes of the previous Clusters include feeding strategies to increase productivity, decreased antibiotic use and improved pork quality, new methods to advance biosecurity within the Canadian swine transport industry, and a tool to classify Canadian pork based on quality attributes.

In addition to the Swine Cluster, Minister Bibeau also announced $1 million through the Greening Government Fund (GGF) to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) to replace the ventilation system and controls at the Sherbrooke Research and Development Centre's swine barn with heat recovery fans capable of higher efficiency. The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat provides funding for projects under the GGF, a component of the Greening Government Strategy, which outlines targets to reduce the GHG emissions from federal operations. AAFC has also received $835,000 from the GGF to replace the current oil-based heating system in the Normandin Research Farm's main building with a pellet biomass heating system to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Quotes

"With this funding, we're making sure our pork producers have the tools they need to continue to be leaders in the agriculture sector. This will create opportunities for innovation so we can meet the growing global demand for our world-renowned Canadian pork."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Focusing on research in the pork industry will enable our producers and processors across the country to improve productivity and quality. The investment announced today will ensure the sector's competitiveness and the industry's sustained growth, both nationally and internationally."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

"The Greening Government Fund is fostering the innovation that we need to deliver a low-carbon, climate-resilient, and clean economy. With green projects like the updates to the Sherbrooke Research and Development Centre and the Normandin Research Farm, we are continuing the work to strengthen our economy while fighting against climate change and supporting Canada's sustainability goals."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, and Minister responsible for the Greening Government Fund and the Greening Government Strategy

"This investment in the fourth Swine Research Cluster will help deliver science-based solutions for the benefit of Canadian pork producers, processors, and exporters. By mobilizing critical research and building on our scientific capacity, Swine Cluster 4 will position our industry to better address ever-changing consumer preferences, regulatory realities, and production potential."

- Arno Schober, Chair, Swine Innovation Porc and Ontario pork producer

Quick Facts

In 2022, Canada produced 2.3 million tonnes of pork.

produced 2.3 million tonnes of pork. The pork and hog sector generated over $6.5 billion in farm cash receipts in 2022, supporting 31,000 farm jobs and contributing to 103,000 direct, indirect and secondary jobs across the country.

in farm cash receipts in 2022, supporting 31,000 farm jobs and contributing to 103,000 direct, indirect and secondary jobs across the country. Pork exports, representing two-thirds of Canadian pork production in 2022, were valued at $4.9 billion , and this does not include the 6.5 million live swine exported throughout the year.

, and this does not include the 6.5 million live swine exported throughout the year. The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

The Clusters Component, under the AgriScience Program, supports projects intended to mobilize industry, government and academia through partnerships and address priority national themes and horizontal issues.

The application intake period for the Clusters Component is closed, but the application period for the Projects Component is open.

Swine Innovation Porc is comprised of the Canadian Pork Council and eight provincial pork organizations. Its mission is to lead the national coordination and facilitation of research, knowledge transfer and commercialization initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of the Canadian swine sector.

