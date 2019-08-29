Government of Canada announces investment that will help improve women's economic security in northern British Columbia

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to advancing gender equality and it recognizes the important role that creating more opportunities for women can play in promoting women's empowerment in all aspects of Canadian life. By investing in projects that improve women's economic security, we are helping to ensure that women, their families and communities can prosper—and this means a stronger economy for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced a federal investment of $844,757 to three organizations to help increase women's economic security and their capacity.

Prince George Aboriginal Business Development Association is receiving $262,919 to address existing barriers to Indigenous women's economic security and prosperity in northern British Columbia. The work being undertaken will develop a best practices manual and workshop series to increase the economic development capacity of First Nations Councils.

Small Scale Food Processor Association, located in Parksville, British Columbia, is receiving $308,268 to address the systemic and institutional barriers impacting the economic security of women entrepreneurs in the food processing industry by developing effective partnerships with the private sector as a key partner.

Terrace Women's Resource Centre Society is receiving $273,570 to improve organizational capacity needs to allow for the promotion of social and systemic change towards gender equality. It will also develop and implement a financial health and sustainability plan to ensure it can continue to do essential work in the community.

Prince George Aboriginal Business Development Association and Small Scale Food Processor Association are two of more than 45 projects approved under the Women's Program in two calls for proposals entitled, Support for Women's Economic Security and Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women. These projects will build on ongoing efforts to support women's economic empowerment and advance gender equality for all Canadians.

Terrace Women's Resource Centre Society is among the more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.

"These projects are so important: they are creating the right conditions for women to thrive in their careers – and their lives. By funding organizations in northern British Columbia that work to eliminate the barriers holding women back, we are ensuring that all Canadians – regardless of gender – have a real and fair chance at success. Our government knows that when we invest in women, we strengthen the economy for everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"We believe that increasing Indigenous women's involvement in northern British Columbia's economy demands innovative thinking and research. The Government of Canada's support will allow us to refine our assessments, workshops and models of best practices, and to continue establishing working partnerships."

Vince Prince, Executive Director

Prince George Aboriginal Business Development Association

"We are doing exciting work with private sector partners to help women overcome systemic and institutional barriers. Forging effective partnerships helps us realize a shared strategic vision to ensure that women play vital and indispensable leadership roles in food processing today and in the future. Positive instrumental change does not happen easily, which is why we are grateful for the support from the Government of Canada."

Candice Applyby, Executive Director

Small Scale Food Processor Association

"Canadian women continue to face inequities in both wages and leadership opportunities. Decreasing the gender gap will include more diverse voices and that leads to better results for everyone. Canada urgently needs to address gender inequities that hold back all people from reaching their full potentials. There is a particular urgency in rural remote areas where there are barriers to women's participation in the economy and civic life. Government of Canada support will bolster our services to women. We work towards safe and productive communities through improving the lives of women."

Rosemary Craig, Executive Director

Terrace Women's Resource Centre Society

McKinsey Global Institute estimates that by taking steps to advance equality for women—such as employing more women in technology and boosting women's participation in the workforce—Canada could add $150 billion to its economy by 2026.

to its economy by 2026. Women continue to be disproportionately affected by economic insecurity. When comparing median hourly wages of women and men aged 15 years and over working full-time in Canada in 2018, women earned just 88 cents for every dollar earned by men. i Women of core working age (25-54 years) are also much more likely to work on a part-time basis, making up 75% of all part-time workers in that age bracket in 2018. ii Just over one-quarter (27%) of women of core working age working part-time reported childcare responsibilities as their reason for working part-time in 2018. iii

in 2018, women earned just for every dollar earned by men. Women of core working age (25-54 years) are also much more likely to work on a part-time basis, making up 75% of all part-time workers in that age bracket in 2018. Just over one-quarter (27%) of women of core working age working part-time reported childcare responsibilities as their reason for working part-time in 2018. Economic security is composed of basic social security, defined by access to basic needs such as health, education and housing.

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million .

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further over five years, starting in 2019–20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total . This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Calls for Proposals – Support for Women's Economic Security and Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women

On October 2, 2017, the Minister launched two calls for proposals. The first call for proposals, entitled Support for Women's Economic Security, invited organizations to apply for funding for projects to address the economic security of women and help advance gender equality in Canada. More than 30 projects will receive a total of $10 million in funding through this call for proposals.

This first call for proposals is divided into two themes. The first theme is Building Partnerships to Address Systemic Barriers, which provides funding to address major barriers that limit women's economic security. This theme includes, but is not limited to, the accessibility of childcare, the gender wage gap and pay inequity. The second theme, Increasing Private Sector Leadership and Investments in Women, encourages organizations to partner with the private sector to find innovative solutions that will help advance women's economic security.

The second call for proposals, entitled Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women, invited organizations to foster collaboration between Indigenous women, Indigenous organizations, their communities, and the private sector to support the economic security and prosperity of Indigenous women across Canada. Fifteen projects across the country will receive nearly $5 million in funding through this call for proposals.

Northern British Columbia Projects

Today's announcement profiled two projects in northern British Columbia for federal funding through the Support for Women's Economic Security call for proposals:

Prince George Aboriginal Business Development Association

Project Title: Identifying Economic Development Best Practices for the Prosperity of Indigenous Women

Funding amount: $262,919

The organization will address existing barriers to Indigenous women's economic security and prosperity in northern British Columbia. The work being undertaken will develop a best practices manual and workshop series to increase the economic development capacity of First Nations Councils.

Prince George Aboriginal Business Development Association supports business, community and economic development in Prince George, British Columbia. They assist entrepreneurs and communities with issues such as market research, business plan development, financial forecasting, small business loan acquisition, community economic development and economic development training.

Small Scale Food Processor Association

Project Title: Opening Opportunities for Investment for Women in Small Scale Food Processing

Funding amount: $308,268

Small Scale Food Processor Association will collaborate with private sector partners to address the systemic and institutional barriers impacting the economic security of women entrepreneurs in the food processing industry by developing effective partnerships with the private sector as a key partner.

Small Scale Food Processor Association lends support to entrepreneurs in Parksville, British Columbia's food processing industry. It provides guidance, education, marketing and networking to members in order to help them successfully compete and contribute to Canada's economy.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Today's announcement in northern British Columbia, profiled one organization selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Terrace Women's Resource Centre Society

Project title: Strong Women Make Strong Communities: Building a Social Enterprise and Feminist Network in Northern BC

Funding amount: $273,570

Terrace Women's Resource Centre Society will help work to increase their collaboration, networking, and partnership development within their community. It will also develop and implement a financial health and sustainability plan to ensure it can continue to do essential work in the community.

Terrace Women's Resource Centre Society is a feminist-based resource for women and their families in Terrace, British Columbia. It offers activities and resources that facilitate community engagement, assist women and reduce financial, cultural and social barriers for families.

