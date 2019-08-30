Government of Canada announces investment in women's organizations in the Greater Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet, for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the lifeblood of the women's movement, and that maintaining and growing the ability of these organizations to do this important work is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna—Lake Country, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada will invest more than $1.3 million in five women's and Indigenous organizations serving women in the Greater Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap.

MP Fuhr highlighted the following organizations that will receive funding (please see the Backgrounder for more information and testimonials):

Golden Women's Centre Society;

Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society;

Kelowna Women's Shelter;

Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society; and

and Women in Leadership Foundation.

These organizations are among more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada to receive funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.

Quotes

"With our historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations breaking through barriers and we express our gratitude to those who have been doing this work for decades on little more than a shoestring budget. The women's movement across Canada has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of its work. With stable and flexible funding, we are helping women's organizations throughout the Greater Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap grow and thrive, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality



"These organizations make incredible contributions to the women and families of the Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap every day. The Government of Canada is investing in their hard work, compassion, and commitment to advance gender equality and contribute to a stronger, safer and more prosperous community for all."

Stephen Fuhr

Member of Parliament for Kelowna—Lake Country

Quick Facts

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance gender equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million .

This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Backgrounder

Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Greater Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap Projects:

Today's announcement in Kelowna profiled five projects throughout the Greater Okanagan and Eastern British Columbia regions selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Golden Women's Centre Society



Project title: Policy and Procedure Manual and Promotional Media Upgrade

Funding amount: $16,830

Golden Women's Centre Society will update its policy and procedure manual to improve capacity and decision-making. The expected outcome for the community of Golden and surrounding area is improved communication with clients, members and supporters.



Golden Women's Centre Society is a registered non-profit charity, dedicated to the safety and empowerment of women. It provides a secure environment at its Golden Women's Resource Centre, including support, information and resources for a greater sense of community. The Society also provides outreach services, education and advocacy for women and the issues that affect them.



"Enriching the lives of women locally and globally by building women's capacity, acting as a catalyst for change, and leading the way to a better society is our focus here at Golden Women's Centre Society. But delivering our services by women and for women cannot happen in perpetuity on a volunteer basis—which is why today's generous investment from the Government of Canada is very welcome."

Linley McLean, Executive Director

Golden Women's Centre Society



Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society

Project title: Sisters Inside: Building Capacity to support access to justice and equality for criminalized women

Funding amount: $250,000

Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society will improve its capacity to provide programs and services to criminalized women, including addressing barriers to justice and long-term reintegration.

The Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society is an active community-based non-profit agency that offers programs and services in the areas of housing and community justice to people in the Kamloops area, with a focus on women and youth.



"Criminalized women face barriers to justice and reintegration into society that need our support and advocacy. This funding from the Government of Canada will enable our local staff to empower more families coping with criminalization as they work toward justice and equality."

Cassandra Schwarz, Executive Director

Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society



Kelowna Women's Shelter



Project title: Forty More Years: Building capacity through service expansion

Funding amount: $166,595

The Kelowna Women's Shelter will leverage the Government of British Columbia's commitment to build housing by expanding and improving its shelter, programs, and services to women and their children fleeing violence and abuse. This will position the Kelowna Women's Shelter to continue its history of helping women and their children escape violence, and its work to advance gender equality in the Central Okanagan region of British Columbia.

The Kelowna Women's Shelter and its partners provide emergency accommodation for women and children leaving abusive situations. As a non-profit organization, the Kelowna Women's Shelter is governed by a volunteer board of directors.



"We are so grateful to the Government of Canada for this generous investment in our ongoing efforts to provide refuge and support for women and children who've experienced intimate partner violence and abuse. After almost 40 years serving the community, this investment will allow us to further build organizational capacity as we expand our services to include more supported housing and other support and preventative education services."

Karen Mason, Executive Director

Kelowna Women's Shelter



Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society



Project title: Ki-Low-Na Strategic Development Project

Funding amount: $250,000

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society will develop strategic partnerships with businesses, governments, and other community partners to support its ability to fund new and existing programs and infrastructure such as its buildings and facilities.



Established in 1974 in Kelowna, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society provides support for the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of all peoples through the development of community-based services, while encouraging the community to preserve, share and promote Indigenous culture.



"There is no identity currently so imposed upon as an Indigenous female's identity. This most basic inherent right, and its proper reclamation, is the overarching goal towards highlighting our Indigenous sisters' needs. We thank the federal government for their support to empower us to work diligently towards better futures for Indigenous women."

Edna Terbasket, Executive Director

Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society



Women in Leadership Foundation (WIL)

Project title: Leadership Circle

Funding amount: $675,144

Women in Leadership will develop and implement a partnership strategy that will help the organization grow its capacity to seek and retain quality volunteers and partners, who will in turn help the organization deliver leadership programs and opportunities for women.



Founded in 2001 in Kelowna, WIL delivers inspirational programs that bring women together to collaborate in the development of their leadership skills and create positive change in the future of women's leadership.



"With these new funds from the Government of Canada, we'll now be able to reach more women and empower them to become leaders throughout Canada. We are grateful for this support and look forward to continuing our work to advance gender equality."

Maya Kanigan, Founder & President

Women in Leadership Foundation

