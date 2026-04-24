MONTREAL, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - A strong, effective and efficient criminal justice system includes equal access to culturally-responsive and accessible supports and services for Black people and communities in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $8.6 million in funding over two years (2025-2027), for 24 projects across various jurisdictions to develop services for Black youth, victims and survivors of crime, and individuals navigating the criminal justice system.

This funding is part of the initial investments to establish Canada's Black Justice Strategy, which aims to address the anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination that has led to the overrepresentation of Black people in Canada's criminal justice system, including as victims and survivors of crime. The investments will support community-based organizations in developing Black-focused projects.

Funding is provided through three Justice Canada funding programs: the Youth Justice Fund, the Victims Fund, and the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program. A summary of the projects and supported services through Canada's Black Justice Strategy is available in the Backgrounder.

The Government of Canada will continue to support and work alongside Black communities and organizations to build a criminal justice system that is fairer, more responsive, and more accessible to everyone.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Quotes

"All Canadians deserve a justice system that is efficient and responsive to their needs and experiences. Canada's first-ever Black Justice Strategy and these investments in Black-focused community projects will help individuals to better navigate the criminal justice system. They will also help Black youth, victims, survivors and their families have greater access to community-based, culturally-responsive and trauma-informed supports and services."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Whether they are helping Black victims and survivors of crime, supporting Black individuals navigating the criminal justice system, or assisting Black youth through specialized services, all organizations currently receiving funding aim to create a criminal justice system in Canada that is more equitable, responsive, and accessible for Black communities."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"The implementation of Canada's Black Justice Strategy is about moving words to action, and today's announcement is one of the concrete ways we are doing that. Through this funding, we are putting resources into the hands of Black-focused organizations that are closest to the realities on the ground. These investments are about making the justice system fairer and worthy of trust for Black people in Canada, by supporting services that are community-led, culturally informed, and truly accessible."

The Honourable Patricia Lattanzio

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"We welcome and are sincerely grateful for this vital support from the Government of Canada through Canada's Black Justice Strategy. This investment reflects the importance of community-driven initiatives that recognize the lived realities of Black communities and ensures they receive the support they need. This funding also represents an important step toward an equitable justice system that not only acknowledges systemic barriers but works to address them in concrete ways. It will allow us to expand our outreach, empower Black youth, and better support victims, survivors, and their families through services that are accessible and responsive to their experiences."

Bianca Annie Marcelin

President of the Board of Directors, Clinique Juridique de Saint-Michel

Quick Facts

Despite decades of work by Black communities and allies, Black people in Canada continue to experience anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination, which has led to the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system, including as victims and survivors of crime. This has deep roots in Canada's history of colonialism, slavery and segregation, and the fact that our societal institutions were created while segregation was still the law.

Released in February 2025, Toward Transformative Change: an Implementation Plan for Canada's Black Justice Strategy is a 10-year phased approach for advancing the needed transformative change in the criminal justice system.

is a 10-year phased approach for advancing the needed transformative change in the criminal justice system. In the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada is providing an initial investment of $87.4 million across eight departments and agencies over two years, starting in 2025–2026, to establish Canada's Black Justice Strategy. This includes $23.6 million over two years for Justice Canada to support action in critical areas.

The development of Canada's Black Justice Strategy is the Government of Canada's contribution to the Justice Pillar of the second International Decade for People of African Descent (2025 to 2034). At the recent 5th Session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, held in Geneva from April 14 to 17, 2026, participants affirmed that advancing the human rights of people of African descent requires more than dialogue, it requires measurable change and meaningful inclusion.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-571-4853, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]