New funding will support the work of the Juno Beach Centre, Canada's sole Second World War museum

NORMANDY, France, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Millions of Canadians have valiantly served their country with the maple leaf on their shoulder, establishing and protecting the Canada we see today. The Government of Canada will continue to honour and recognize the sacrifices of Canada's Veterans and their families.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence highlighted the $3.8 million investment made through Budget 2024 to recognize the legacy of all Canadians who served during the Second World War, including those who fought during D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

The Juno Beach Centre is Canada's only Second World War museum and education centre in Europe. Thousands of Canadians, young and old, visit the Centre every year to pay tribute to and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom and democracy.

On June 4, alongside Second World War Veterans and their families, the Canadian delegation will participate in the inauguration of the Juno Beach Centre's Faces of Canada Today exhibit, the newest addition to the Centre.

This visit is part of the Canadian delegation's commemorative activities marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

The Government of Canada is proud to continue to support the work of the Juno Beach Centre Association by contributing to the long-term preservation of this iconic Canadian landmark. Through this work we will keep the achievements and sacrifices of those who served Canada alive for generations.

"For Canadians, this is a site that carries enormous meaning — both as a memorial to those who served, and for its significance in our long and proud military history. Our government shares this sentiment. Here, looking out at the dunes where so many Canadians fought, we pay tribute to them, and to the more than 45,000 Canadians who died during the Second World War. Today's investment will help preserve the legacy of these brave Canadians for years to come."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Veterans Affairs Canada has been a key partner of the Juno Beach Centre (JBC) for over two decades. This additional funding will help us move forward with a stronger base that we can count on. The JBC is excited to deploy this increase in funding to continue and enhance its work to commemorate the story of Canadians who put their lives on hold – or sacrificed them entirely – to fight for a better world."

Don Cooper, President, Juno Beach Centre Association

The Juno Beach Centre is Canada's only Second World War museum and educational centre in Europe .

only Second World War museum and educational centre in . To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $18.4 million in the Juno Beach Centre since it opened its doors in 2003.

has invested over in the Juno Beach Centre since it opened its doors in 2003. In 2022, the Government of Canada contributed three million Euros , approximately four million Canadian dollars , to support the purchase of land adjacent to the Juno Beach Centre.

contributed , approximately , to support the purchase of land adjacent to the Juno Beach Centre. A 79-year lease has been negotiated to ensure the long-term protection of Juno Beach.

