VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $2.76 million to eight organizations in British Columbia. This funding will increase the capacity of Indigenous and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to provide prevention services and supports to address the disproportionate rates of gender-based violence (GBV) in these communities.

The eight organizations receiving funding include:

Pacific Association of First Nations Women

2 Spirits in Motion Society

Kermode Friendship Society

North Island Metis Association

Transforming Embers 2Spirit Wellness Society

Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness Society

Indigenous Women's Sharing Society

Victoria Native Friendship Centre

This announcement builds on the endorsement of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women in early November. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: Support for victims, survivors and their families; Prevention; Responsive justice system; Implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and Social infrastructure and enabling environment.

Today also marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence , an opportunity to recommit to calling out and speaking up against acts of gender-based violence, in Canada and around the world.

Quotes

"The incredibly high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are shocking. Frontline organizations, advocates, and volunteers are the heart of systemic change, and supporting their life-saving work remains a priority. Today, on the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, we reaffirm our commitment to working with Indigenous partners, families, and victims and survivors of gender-based violence to end this ongoing tragedy and build safer communities for all."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $3 billion over five years to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

committed over five years to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This includes $55M to increase the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations, helping them address the root causes of violence, and deliver prevention programming in their communities.

to increase the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations, helping them address the root causes of violence, and deliver prevention programming in their communities. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , we've invested over $240 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including almost 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

has committed approximately in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since , we've invested over of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including almost 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals. This funding is a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. This announcement builds on previous WAGE funding of over $13 million to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

