OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Planting two billion trees across the country will help Canada's efforts to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. Trees capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, improve air and water quality, support biodiversity and create and support thousands of good jobs.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced over $2.4 million in funding through the 2 Billion Trees program (2BT) to Trees for Life .

With this funding, Trees for Life will engage partners and collaborators on 34 different tree-planting projects. These projects will range in size, style and scope and, working in different communities and ecosystems, will plant approximately 600,000 trees in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this tree-planting season. Trees for Life is a national charity committed to mobilizing, empowering and inspiring tree-planting initiatives across Canada.

Launched in 2021, 2BT is part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. It contributes to Canada's efforts to mitigate climate change while achieving key biodiversity and conservation goals, as well as supporting human well-being.

The program is on track to reach the target of two billion trees over the next decade and is designed to support organizations across Canada in planting an increasing number of trees each year. In its first year, the program signed agreements to support organizations in planting approximately 30 million trees, representing more than 50 species, at more than 500 sites across all provinces. Going forward, the Government of Canada is entering into long-term agreements to secure planting over 10 years. By 2026, the program aims to plant 250–350 million trees annually.

Quotes

"Planting trees is an important part of our plan to fight climate change, protect biodiversity and create good jobs across the country. Our government is actively working with partners to continue to deliver upon our commitment to plant two billion trees across Canada, and Trees for Life projects are actively contributing to this effort."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"The funding provided by the Government of Canada through the 2 Billion Trees program is so crucial to our ability to continue to grow as an organization and to expand our impact on a national level. Our donors will continue to be highly motivated to provide support knowing that it is being matched by our federal government. We could not be more thankful for the wonderful opportunities the 2 Billion Trees program provides."

Mark Cullen

President & Co-Founder of Trees for Life

Quick facts

The 2 Billion Trees program is part of Canada's Natural Climate Solutions Fund , which embraces the power of nature to fight climate change. In the 2020 Fall Economic Statement , the government committed up to $3.16 billion over 10 years to deliver on this commitment.

, which embraces the power of nature to fight climate change. In the 2020 , the government committed up to over 10 years to deliver on this commitment. Tree planting on a large scale and in a sustainable way requires careful planning. The process of planting a tree takes several years and includes steps like collecting seeds, increasing nursery capacity and growing seedlings until they are large enough to be planted in the ground.

Tree selection is based on climate change and environmental considerations while prioritizing planting native trees. Specific tree-planting locations will depend on the funding proposals put forward by partners.

The government has also established an advisory committee of experts on nature-based climate solutions to advise on program delivery to maximize emission reductions and deliver on key biodiversity and human well-being co-benefits to improve the quality of life for Canadians.

to advise on program delivery to maximize emission reductions and deliver on key biodiversity and human well-being co-benefits to improve the quality of life for Canadians. The 2 Billion Trees program is also co-developing a governance framework for Indigenous-led projects. This will provide opportunities for Indigenous perspectives to shape and inform how these projects will be managed and delivered in a way that reflects Indigenous priorities, values and the long history of Indigenous land stewardship.

Last year, Trees for Life received over $2 million in 2BT funding and planted over 274,000 trees across Canada .

