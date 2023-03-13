$17.6 million investment will see 23 organizations teaching digital literacy skills to ensure no Canadian gets left behind in this digital era

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Digital literacy skills are essential in today's world. Whether booking a medical appointment, doing online transactions, studying, working or looking for a job, Canadians need to be able to use the Internet safely, securely and effectively. Innovation and technological progress are creating tremendous change, so learning these skills and understanding digital technology will not only reduce barriers to accessing valuable information and resources but also open up opportunities for all Canadians to succeed in everyday life.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that 23 not-for-profit organizations in communities across the country will receive funding as part of a $17.6 million investment in the second phase of the Digital Literacy Exchange Program (DLEP). This significant investment will support the organizations in teaching digital literacy skills to those who need it most.

The DLEP aligns with the Universal Access principle of the government's Digital Charter, as it is part of a bundle of digital skills programs offered by the Government of Canada that seek to bridge the digital divide and help all Canadians access digital technology and develop the skills they need to use it.

Quotes

"Our government knows that Canada thrives when no one gets left behind. In today's reality, understanding digital technology and being able to use the Internet are vital, which is why we are committed to ensuring that all Canadians have the skills to access information and opportunities online. Through initiatives supported by the Digital Literacy Exchange Program, thousands more Canadians will be equipped with the necessary skills to use computers, mobile devices and the Internet safely and securely."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Launched in 2018, the Digital Literacy Exchange Program (DLEP) aims to equip Canadians with the necessary skills to engage with computers, mobile devices and the Internet safely, securely and effectively, and it is designed to be inclusive by reaching out to those who are not online or are still learning how to use digital technologies.

The Government of Canada is investing $17.6 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to help 100,000 Canadians gain the skills they need to participate in the digital economy.

is investing over three years, starting in 2022–23, to help 100,000 Canadians gain the skills they need to participate in the digital economy. In its first phase, the DLEP supported training of more than 400,000 participants from under-represented groups.

Organizations receiving funding

ABC Life Literacy Canada

Altered Minds Inc.

Brain Injury Association of Waterloo - Wellington

- Burnaby Neighbourhood House

CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind)

Community Sector Council Newfoundland and Labrador

East Hants Community Learning Association

Fabrique Mobile

Gaspésie Literacy Council

Gluu Society

Job Skills

Labour Education Centre

The Learning Enrichment Foundation

Literacy Link South Central

Multicultural Association of Fredericton Inc.

Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries

and Labrador Public Libraries Parkland County Library Board

Pinnguaq Association

Project Adult Literacy Society

S.U.C.C.E.S.S.

SADC Shawinigan

Saskatoon Industry Education Council

Tech Manitoba

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations; Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]