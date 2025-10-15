TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. The Government of Canada is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction in Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes and communities at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Today, the federal government announced over $11 million in funding, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build nine secure, affordable homes, as well as nine rooms for temporary accommodation with support services in Trois-Rivières. The announcement was made by Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, at the offices of MEI Assainissement. On this occasion, she also highlighted an $800,000 repayable contribution to the company, as announced yesterday by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

The housing project receiving AHF funding offers women a safe and stable living environment where they can rebuild their lives with dignity. In addition to secure and affordable housing, residents benefit from a dedicated intervention team available 24/7 to provide personalized or occasional support, as well as workshops designed to help them navigate each stage of their journey toward greater autonomy.

The funding provided to MEI Assainissement under CED's Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation program will enable the company to acquire equipment as part of its project to increase its production capacity and improve productivity.

Budget 2025, to be tabled next month, will build on this momentum with further measures to lower costs for builders, catalyze private capital, and double the pace of homebuilding across Canada. Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, so we can invest more to grow our economy, build more homes, and make life more affordable for you.

Quotes:

"We need to build more, build better and build bolder. Through investments in affordable housing, our government is supporting those who need it most, here in Trois-Rivières and across the country. We are committed to strengthening communities through initiatives like this one." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Every Canadian has a right to a safe, affordable home to call their own. That is why this government is collaborating with provincial and municipal governments to deliver good, quality homes to areas that need them most. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for residents in a key area of Trois-Rivières. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Our government is taking the necessary steps to face the housing crisis. By investing in innovative businesses in the homebuilding sector, we are creating the winning conditions to build more housing more quickly. We are determined to innovate and to encourage these projects, which represent another way to give communities the means to respond to their residents' needs." – The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The contributions from the Government of Canada enable Maison Le Far to fulfill its mission of welcoming and supporting victims of violence and their children. On behalf of the board of directors and all the staff working in various roles at Maison Le Far, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the decision-makers and managers who believe in our mission and join us in the fight to end domestic violence." – Paulin Bureau, Vice-president of the Board of Maison le Far

Quick Facts:

On October 14, 2025, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister Responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), announced contributions totaling 26.4 million in supply chain support for the residential construction sector in Quebec. For more information on projects, including MEI Assainissement, and financial assistance, please refer to the backgrounder.

As of June 2025, the federal government has committed $69.62 billion to support the creation of over 170,700 units and the repair of over 322,300 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. A dedicated $50 million stream under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (now AHF) was dedicated to support Black-led organizations to build housing, as well as more affordable housing for Black renter households. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The federal government also recently released 50 downloadable technical design packages for the Housing Design Catalogue, featuring standardized housing designs for rowhouses, fourplexes, sixplexes and accessory dwelling units across the country. These designs for gentle density help builders and communities reduce the time and cost of developing construction plans, helping to accelerate approvals and construction starts. It will make it easier to add new housing options in established neighbourhoods and prioritizes wood-frame construction that supports local jobs and grows our economy.

Funding for this project is as follows: $11 million from the federal government through the AHF $8.7 million in contribution $2.3 million in low-interest loans



Additional Information:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]