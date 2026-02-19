SAGUENAY, QC, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Saguenay, broke ground this afternoon on a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. This new living environment at the intersection of Rene-Lévesque Boulevard and Saint-Émilie Street is part of the second phase of projects led by Mission Unitaînés, which aims to deliver 600 additional social and affordable housing units in six Quebec cities over the next two years.

Construction began recently and is expected to be completed by spring 2027. Ultimately, Hébergement Plus will be responsible for managing and maintaining the building.

The $32.5 million financial package includes investments totalling $22.5 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. For its part, the City of Saguenay will donate the land, provide certain tax breaks and cover the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the financial package.

The event was attended by Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Yannick Gagnon, Member of the National Assembly for Jonquière; Luc Boivin, Mayor of Saguenay; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés; and Carole Dionne, Chair of the Board of Directors of Hébergement Plus.

An innovative, multi-party partnership

The goal of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project, launched in 2024, was to quickly add 1,100 social and affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock by building 11 new buildings in 11 different cities, thanks to a total investment of $235 million from both levels of government.

The second phase, announced on August 28, 2025, is a continuation of the joint efforts to meet the growing demand for affordable housing for low-income, independent seniors. Thanks to an additional investment of $135.1 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada, six more buildings will be built in Valleyfield, Québec, Victoriaville, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay and Laval.

The contribution of each municipality involved in a construction project is between $3 million and $5 million, either in kind or in the form of a financial contribution. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax holiday starting on the transfer date of the land with the building, a building permit (or equivalent grants) and utility connections.

The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés is responsible for designing and constructing the buildings. Once construction is complete, it provides the municipality or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality--in the case of Saguenay, Hébergement Plus--with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building has a $500,000 reserve fund stemming from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Thanks in particular to economies of scale and the partners' expertise, the innovative and efficient Mission Unitaînés model has the advantage of creating 1,700 units at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently building. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I'm delighted to see the Mission Unitaînés project being realized here in Saguenay. This is a wonderful demonstration that, when we innovate and work together with our federal partner and the municipalities, we can quickly build quality, affordable living environments. The well-being of our seniors is especially important to me, and I am proud to see that this project will make a real difference by providing them with better housing in an environment that reflects who they are."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Building more quality, affordable housing that meets the needs of those who built today's Quebec is a mission our government is committed to every day. The Unitaînés project is much more than just a building--it is a warm, modern community environment where our seniors can live with dignity and comfort. I'm thrilled with this wonderful news for the residents and seniors of Jonquière!"

Yannick Gagnon, Member of the National Assembly for Jonquière

"The arrival of the Mission Unitaînés project in Saguenay is a concrete response to the growing housing needs of our seniors. By developing affordable, adapted housing rooted in their community, we are allowing them to age in a safe and caring environment. This project reflects our commitment to work with strong partners to build an inclusive, dynamic city that is sensitive to the realities of all generations."

Luc Boivin, Mayor of Saguenay

"As chair of the borough of Jonquière, I'm proud to see this project finally come to fruition. It's been awaited for a few years and is becoming a reality thanks to strong collaboration between the Government of Quebec, the federal government and the City of Saguenay. Together, we are providing spaces adapted for our low-income seniors. This is a major investment for our citizens and an achievement that reflects all the pride and strength of our region."

Carl Dufour, Chair, Borough of Jonquière

"Hébergement Plus is proud to contribute to Mission Unitaînés's great project in Saguenay. This upcoming 100-unit building will provide seniors with a safe and affordable living environment adapted to their needs. Beyond the units being built, we need to enable people who have contributed to the development of our region to age with dignity and peace of mind. We will be responsible for managing this building once it is commissioned, and we will do so with rigour and commitment. This project is fully in line with our mission to increase the supply of affordable housing and create human, sustainable and well-established living environments in the community. I'd like to warmly thank all our partners for their support. We are ready to take this responsibility seriously, rigorously and with a lot of heart."

Carole Dionne, Chair of the Board, Hébergement Plus

"This new project, added to the projects already under development, is a perfect example of my commitment to improving the well-being of seniors by providing them with an environment where they feel safe, free and happy. We are particularly proud that the governments have renewed their trust in us to launch new projects such as the one announced today. More than 100 additional seniors will have access to quality, low-cost housing. I applaud the City's leadership and would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved in this ambitious and innovative initiative, which will be completed in record time and at record cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlight:

The Mission Unitaînés building coming to Saguenay will include 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents. The first tenants will move in in spring 2027.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

