NIAGARA FALLS, ON , Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government announced over $9.8 million in funding to help build 39 secure, rental homes in Niagara Falls. The project is a conversion of an existing motel and will be converted into safe and welcoming bachelor and one‑bedroom homes for women and gender-diverse individuals who need transitional housing for up to four years. The residents who will live here have experienced homelessness and are seeking the stability and support that will help them rebuild their lives. This project will offer wrap around supports and opportunities to learn practical skills that can lead to employment. It will help women strengthen their confidence, build independence, and be prepared to maintain stable housing long after they leave into another home.

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Falls Manor is first and foremost about housing. Safe, stable homes are the foundation for everything else. By co-locating housing with a social enterprise and skills development opportunities, we are creating a supportive environment that helps people move forward. We are grateful to CMHC for their support and for recognizing the value of this integrated, community-based approach.

Investments like this have the power to change the housing landscape in Niagara. Falls Manor reflects an innovative response to what our community is telling us it needs: more housing, stronger supports, and real opportunities to thrive. Niagara needs projects like this, and we are proud to lead this work and to partner with funders like CMHC and community organizations to help ensure more women and families can build stable, hopeful futures. Thank you to everyone at CMHC for making this dream a possibility." - Elisabeth Zimmermann, Executive Director of YWCA Niagara Region

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of September 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding provided for 7104 Lundys Lane is as follows: $9.8 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $2.5 million from YWCA Niagara Region



Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

