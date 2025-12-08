OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, today announced the launch of a Call for Applications for the Grants and Contributions Program to Voluntary Organizations, which will provide funding to non-profit organizations that offer programs that help individuals in the criminal justice system to reintegrate into society.

The Call for Applications includes two funding streams:

$12.6 million in grants for fiscal year 2026-2027, to Black-led or Black-serving organizations to provide community reintegration and corrections programming. This funding is part of investments to support Canada's Black Justice Strategy, which was announced through the 2024 Fall Economic Statement.

$1.8 million in ongoing grant support for Canadian organizations offering reintegration programming to the broader population, which is funded under existing departmental resources.

Voluntary organizations are independent, not-for-profit groups that work outside of government to support individuals and communities. For this Call for Applications, they include eligible Canadian organizations that provide programming related to corrections, conditional release, and community reintegration. Examples of eligible expenses include salaries, rent, and training.

Organizations interested in applying are encouraged to contact [email protected] to stay updated and to receive details about upcoming information sessions. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:59 AM Pacific Time (PDT).

"Voluntary organizations play a vital role in helping individuals reintegrate into society and in building safer, more inclusive communities. Through this funding, we are supporting the important work of these not-for-profits, in particular those serving Black communities, to address systemic barriers and promote justice."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Canada's Black Justice Strategy's Implementation Plan, Toward Transformative Change: an Implementation Plan for Canada's Black Justice Strategy, establishes a 10-year framework to reduce the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system, including as victims of crime.

