OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, issued the following statement:

"Canadians deserve to live in communities that are safe, secure, and free of firearms violence. From removing assault-style firearms from our streets to reinforcing border security, our government continues to take decisive action. I am pleased to announce that the Government of Canada is taking three more important steps to better control firearms and protect Canadians.

Protection Order Regulations

To protect people in at-risk situations, including situations involving gender-based or intimate partner violence, the Government of Canada is moving forward with Protection Order regulations, as called for under former Bill C-21.

This week, regulations were tabled in Parliament that would support the full implementation of the mandatory licence refusal and revocation requirements brought into force in Spring 2025. Engagement is ongoing. Work is actively underway to address feedback from victims, such as the inclusion of peace bonds, and to bring the regulations forward in Spring 2026.

Stronger Classification Requirements

We are also strengthening the firearms classification regime to make sure all makes and models of firearms are accounted for prior to entering the Canadian market.

Regulatory amendments have been tabled in Parliament that would require all domestic manufacturers and importers to share technical information with the Registrar of Firearms for classification before manufacturing or importing any batch or shipment of firearms.

Complementing this measure, we intend to follow through on our platform commitment to bring forward additional legislative measures to further strengthen this regime. This would ensure the correct classification of firearms by competent government authorities before they reach the Canadian market.

Modernizing the Classification Regime

Taking into consideration the Mass Casualty Commission's report; advice from the Expert Advisory Panel on Firearms and industry representatives; and calls from firearms owners and firearms control advocates, the Government of Canada will shortly be launching a comprehensive review of the firearms classification regime with an emphasis on simplicity and consistency. This review will be supported by an expanded advisory group, and will involve dedicated consultations with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities, including on the SKS, to ensure Indigenous perspectives and traditions are an active part of the process. The review will take a broad view of the legal framework for firearms, devices, magazines and ammunition to modernize the regime and ensure Canadians' safety.

We will ensure that the views of Canadians are considered throughout this review. Perspectives of firearms experts, Indigenous peoples, industry, firearms owners and hunters will be integral to its success."

Stay connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]