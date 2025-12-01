WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Wildfires in Canada are becoming more severe and are having lasting impacts on the lives of Canadians. Protecting our communities from these devastating wildfires requires bold approaches and committed, coordinated action from all levels of government.

Today, Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, highlighted a Budget 2025 investment of $257.6 million over four years to Natural Resources Canada to lease firefighting aircraft, which could include waterbombers or other aircraft, that will bolster provincial and territorial aerial firefighting capacity.

Through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, strong national coordination of the federal, provincial, and territorial response to wildfires has kept people safe throughout many fire seasons. Aerial firefighting plays an important role in wildfire response by protecting lives and property, delivering water or fire retardant drops in hard-to-reach areas, slowing fire spread, and supporting ground crews with surveillance. The lease of firefighting aircraft will ensure Canadian wildland fire agencies have access to essential aerial firefighting resources, enhancing support to provinces and territories and Canadians in times of need.

The Government of Canada remains committed to strengthening wildfire resilience and ensuring communities across the country are better prepared for future wildfires.

Quotes

"Canada has faced years of devastating wildfires, and in 2025, the second worst wildfire season in our history. We can not wait to strengthen our firefighting capabilities and this is exactly why we are making these investments in firefighting aircraft such as waterbombers. These aircraft will help us respond faster, slow the spread of fires, and minimize the impact of wildfires on communities across Canada."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Wildfires are a growing threat to communities across Canada. This investment will strengthen our national wildfire resilience by allowing us to provide provinces and territories with critical aerial firefighting capacity when they need it most. By acting now, we are helping protect lives, homes, and livelihoods from increasingly severe wildfires."

- The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Our government is committed to building the capacity needed to protect Canadian communities from wildfire risks now and in the future. Wildfires have devastated communities across Canada, and the threat is not going away. These aircraft will help us respond faster and keep people safe."

- Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience

"Protecting communities across Canada is a top priority for this government. Investing in aerial firefighting resources now will bolster provincial and territorial capacity to respond more quickly to them and keep Canadians safe for years to come."

- Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

This investment complements broader efforts to strengthen Canada's wildfire response capacity. Since 2019, in addition to dedicated aerial firefighting capacity, the federal government has committed close to $1 billion to strengthen wildfire resilience and enhance the management of wildfire across the country, including: $284 million for the Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate (FMWCC) Program to strengthen capacities and capabilities in fire management across the country and improve prevention, mitigation, preparedness and response efforts by increasing Canada's supply of wildfire firefighting equipment and training firefighters. To date, the FMWCC Training Fund has supported the training of more than 300 wildland firefighters, 140 community wildfire protection trainees, and 700 structural firefighters Through the FMWCC Equipment Fund, there are agreements signed with every eligible province and territory, representing a total funding commitment of $254.3 million, to support the procurement of firefighting equipment. $285 million for the Wildfire Resilient Future Initiative (WRFI) to enhance prevention and mitigation, support innovation, and establish a centre of excellence. Through the WRFI, $11.7 million was invested to establish the Wildfire Resilience Consortium of Canada (WRCC) to bring together domestic and international governments, Indigenous fire stewards, wildfire-impacted communities, the private sector, and experts to share knowledge, foster collaboration, and accelerate the use of cutting-edge science and technology in wildfire prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and response. The WRCC will also advance actions outlined in the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter, agreed to by G7 leaders in Canada and endorsed by Australia, India, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Andorra, Chile, Costa Rica, Norway, Peru, Türkiye, and Spain. $169.9 million for WildFireSat, the world's first government-owned satellite mission specifically designed to monitor active wildfires in Canada daily.



Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Get Prepared on X

Follow Emergency Ready in Canada on Facebook

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]