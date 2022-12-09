Investments will help the organization advance luge in Canada and improve safe sport practices

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians in getting active, from the playground to the podium. Support for sport gets young people moving while bringing communities across the country together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $889,031 in funding for Luge Canada for 2022–23, including $20,000 for safety in sport.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct its daily operations, promote luge among all Canadians and support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels. The funding includes $100,000 to host the Eberspächer Luge World Cup in Whistler, British Columbia, on December 9–10, 2022.

The safety in sport investment is part of the government's ongoing work with sport organizations to ensure a safe sport environment for athletes across Canada.

As the largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of its investments in support of Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and the initiatives to host international sport events.

"As the Minister of Sport, I am proud to support our national sport organizations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and participants. Thanks to our support, Luge Canada will be able to offer safer training environments for everyone. All Canadians benefit when our athletes have more opportunities to compete at a world-class level and showcase their skills on the world stage. The Eberspächer Luge World Cup will do just that and inspire young people to strive for greatness and stay active."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"We are proud to support the Eberspächer Luge World Cup here in our globally renowned community of Whistler. This investment will assist Luge Canada in hosting the World Cup, and promote luge at home and around the world. The Government of Canada will always support our elite athletes and events to showcase Canadian talent and inspire others to get involved and stay active. Best wishes to our incredible lugers and all competing athletes."

—Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"Having the opportunity to host elite events in Canada is critical to the growth and future success of our sport across Canada. Thanks to the support of the Government of Canada, Luge Canada is thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome the fastest sliding sport athletes from around the world back to the Whistler Sliding Centre for the first time in three years. The week promises to show nations from across the globe that Canada continues to be one of the best countries in the world for international event hosting. From the legacy of facilities that continue to thrive well after the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, to the amenities and the gracious support from the Resort Municipality of Whistler community, we are ready to host another memorable week of World Cup racing in Western Canada."

—Tim Farstad, Executive Director, Luge Canada

Luge Canada is the official governing organization for the sport of luge in Canada. The organization supports 1,265 registrants.

Funding for national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Funding to host the Eberspächer Luge World Cup was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination and offer mandatory training on those issues. They must also provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will gradually become mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate, efficient, fair, respectful and equitable to all parties involved.

