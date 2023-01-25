Investments will help the organization advance the sport of freestyle skiing in Canada, host international events and improve safe sport practices

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians in getting active, from the playground to the podium. Support for sport gets young people moving while bringing communities across the country together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $4,907,400 in funding for Freestyle Canada for 2022–23, including $249,000 toward the hosting of the 2023 Federation International de Ski (FIS) Moguls World Cup in Val St-Côme, Quebec, from January 24 to 28.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct its daily operations, promote the sport of freestyle skiing among all Canadians, support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels, and ensure a safe sport environment for all athletes across Canada. As the single largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of the investments it makes to support Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and the hosting of international sport events.

"We support sport organizations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and create safer training environments for everyone. Thanks to our support, Freestyle Canada will be able to do exactly that. We are giving athletes the opportunities to compete right here at home at a world-class level and showcase their skills. The 2023 FIS Moguls World Cup will inspire young people to stay active and to persevere to reach their goals."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Freestyle Canada greatly appreciates the support of the Government of Canada in helping to advance the sport while continuing to improve safe sport practices within the sporting community in the country. The Government of Canada's financial investment is critical to the overall success of 2023 FIS Moguls World Cup and is instrumental in providing more opportunities for Canadian athletes to compete on home soil. The legacy of the World Cup and resultant infrastructure also contribute significantly to domestic programming and athletes through the events taking place for the remainder of the season."

—Peter Judge, CEO, Freestyle Canada

Freestyle Canada is the official governing organization for the sport of freestyle skiing in Canada . The organization supports over 5,900 registrants.

is the official governing organization for the sport of freestyle skiing in . The organization supports over 5,900 registrants. Funding to national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding to Freestyle Canada to host the 2023 FIS Moguls World Cup was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding to Freestyle Canada to host the 2023 FIS Moguls World Cup was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program. To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination; offer mandatory training on those issues; and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will gradually become mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Effective April 1, 2023 , Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards. On December 31, 2022 , Freestyle Canada officially took on the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism to receive and manage harassment, abuse and discrimination complaints.

, Freestyle Canada officially took on the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism to receive and manage harassment, abuse and discrimination complaints. The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate and efficient and provide fairness, respect and equity to all parties involved.

