Investments will help the organization advance the sport of diving in Canada and improve safe sport practices

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians from the playground to the podium and helping the sport community get Canadians active, inspire young people and bring us together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $3,641,352‬ in funding for Diving Plongeon Canada for 2022–23, including $58,500 devoted to safety in sport.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct its daily operations, promote the sport of diving among all Canadians, and support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels. The funding includes $175,000 to host the 2022 FINA World Junior Diving Championships in Montréal from November 27 to December 4, 2022.

The investment in safety in sport is part of the government's ongoing work with sport organizations to ensure a safe sport environment for athletes across Canada.

As the single largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of the investments it makes to support Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and the hosting of international sport events.

Quotes

"As the Minister of Sport, I am proud to support our national sport associations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and participants, and make their sport safer. Our funding of $3.6 million gives Diving Plongeon Canada tools to offer safer training environments for all, and better means to support high-performing athletes and conduct daily operations. All Canadians benefit when our athletes have more opportunities to compete at a world-class level and showcase their skills on the world stage. The 2022 FINA World Junior Diving Championships will do just that and inspire young people to strive for greatness and stay active."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Hochelaga is lucky to be able to count on the Olympic Park Sports Centre. What a joy to see it come back to life by hosting international sport competitions! Thank you to everyone who is making the 2022 FINA World Junior Diving Championships possible and who is participating in the sport development of athletes from the region and beyond."

—Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament (Hochelaga) and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing)

"Diving Plongeon Canada is thrilled to be welcoming the world's brightest junior divers to the City of Montreal for the 2022 FINA World Junior Diving Championships. More than 260 divers from 40 countries will come together at the Olympic Park Sports Centre to share their passion for diving and to show the world all the effort they've put into their preparation. Events like these not only showcase the strength and determination of athletes, but they also spark interest in sport and inspire future champions. We are very thankful for the ongoing support from the Government of Canada that allows us to host international events and continue to develop our sport."

— Penny Joyce, Chief Operating Officer, Diving Plongeon Canada

Quick Facts

Diving Canada is the official governing organization for the sport of diving in Canada. The organization supports over 7,021 registrants.

Funding to national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding to host the 2022 FINA World Junior Championships was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination; offer mandatory training on those issues; and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will gradually become mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate, efficient and provide fairness, respect and equity to all parties involved.

Related Products

Government of Canada provides update and announces action on safe sport

Associated Links

Budget 2022 – $16 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to support actions to create a safer sport system

Sport Canada

Diving Plongeon Canada

Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner: current program signatories

