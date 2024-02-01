GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities across Canada are looking for cleaner and more affordable energy options, and the Government of Canada is investing to create good jobs and scale up clean technology solutions. This includes investing in innovations in clean fuels such as hydrogen that can reduce or replace higher-emissions fuels.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, announced an investment of more than $3.3 million in Gazifère Inc. for a clean fuels project in Gatineau, Quebec, for a total project cost of over $7.3 million.

The investment will support Gazifère in conducting a hydrogen blending feasibility study. Specifically, the study will assess the development of a water electrolysis facility that would allow for the injection of low-carbon hydrogen to help decarbonize Gazifère's gas distribution network across the Outaouais region. This result is estimated to reduce emissions by over 18,000 tonnes annually by displacing nearly 10 million cubic metres of conventional gas per year. Gazifère will seek further emissions reductions through waste-heat recovery.

This investment will help unlock growth in Canada's clean fuels market and lay the groundwork for the low-carbon fuels of the future. These initiatives are important to the growth of Canada's clean fuels industry in order to keep pace with the global demand to act on climate change while bolstering energy security and delivering affordability.

Canada is establishing itself as a global supplier of choice for clean energy in a net-zero world, boasting one of the world's most comprehensive and detailed climate plans, a wealth of natural resources and a skilled workforce — ensuring a prosperous and clean future for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

"Today, Canada reaffirmed its commitment to advancing low-carbon energy solutions with a $3.3-million investment in Gazifère Inc.'s clean fuels project in Gatineau, Quebec. This hydrogen blending feasibility project will help advance the decarbonization of Gazifère's gas distribution network while creating jobs and unlocking innovation in Canada's clean fuels market."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"This important announcement unveils a $3.3-million investment in Gazifère Inc.'s clean energy project, demonstrating Canada's commitment to overcoming barriers in the clean energy market for gas grids, industrials and heavy transportation. This strategic regional initiative accelerates our path to global leadership in clean energy, fostering a prosperous, clean future."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Gatineau

"As we invest over $3.3 million in Gazifère Inc.'s clean fuels project, we are not just funding infrastructure — we are investing in a cleaner, greener tomorrow. This hydrogen blending feasibility study represents our commitment to innovation, reducing emissions and propelling Canada toward clean energy solutions. By supporting projects like these, we are laying the foundation for a sustainable and prosperous future for all Canadians."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

We welcome the support of Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Steven Mackinnon, Member of Parliament for the Canadian House of Commons, for our regional decarbonization project in the Outaouais region. Together, with the announcement of this investment from the federal government for our hydrogen project, we are building a sustainable energy future. This is a major step toward the realization of a large-scale project that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus offer green energy at reasonable cost for many uses, such as transportation, the industrial sector and the greening of the gas grid. This project brings together local and regional partners to shape an innovative and responsible energy transition in the Outaouais region."

Jean-Benoit Trahan

President, Gazifère

"The introduction of green hydrogen into Gatineau's gas network represents a significant step forward for the city's environmental policy and our Climate Plan to reduce our carbon footprint. This investment is crucial, offering a promising opportunity to diversify the local economy. It is attracting the interest of new industrial and heavy transport players keen to decarbonize their operations by taking advantage of a reliable, local supply of green hydrogen."

France Bélisle

Mayor of Gatineau

Federal funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Fuels Fund (CFF), which supports building new and expanding existing clean fuel production facilities, including hydrogen, renewable diesel, synthetic fuels, renewable natural gas and sustainable aviation fuel. The fund also supports feasibility and front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies that will create jobs and enable the sector to grow at the size and pace required to contribute to Canada's climate goals.

climate goals. Launched in June 2021 , the Clean Fuels Fund aims to invest $1.5 billion to grow the production of clean fuels in Canada , such as hydrogen, renewable diesel and natural gas, cellulosic ethanol, synthetic fuels and sustainable aviation fuel.

