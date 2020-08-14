Government of Canada announces extension of border agreement with the United States

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, today announced that Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the temporary restriction of all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border until September 21, 2020.

The Government of Canada's top priority is the health and safety of Canadians. This continued agreement with our American partners will protect the health and safety of people on both sides of the border, while ensuring the flow of essential goods and services between our two countries.

