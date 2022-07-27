MONCTON, NB, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with COVID-19 related supports and benefits. As Canada emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of $185,910 to fund eight community-based projects to support seniors in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe, New Brunswick. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

In Budget 2022, the Government proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, for an expanded NHSP to support more projects that improve the quality of life for seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Riverview Arts Centre Inc. in Riverview, New Brunswick. This project aims to develop informative learning sessions with other seniors to promote digital fluency and volunteerism.

As part of the 2021–22 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding in support of the following national priorities to reflect issues and priorities facing seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery:

supporting healthy aging;

preventing senior abuse;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and

helping seniors to age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations submitted project proposals to help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

Quotes

"By supporting these important projects, our government is taking action to ensure that seniors are staying active and engaged in their communities. By giving seniors opportunities to benefit from and contribute to the quality of life in their communities, we are empowering them and contributing to their overall well-being. Together, we can ensure that seniors get the recognition, respect and admiration they deserve."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"I am glad to see investments for seniors in New Brunswick. These initiatives will encourage seniors to better contribute to their communities as well as enhance seniors' social well-being. I'm excited to see the outcomes of this funding and the benefits for seniors."

– Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Ginette Petitpas Taylor

"We are grateful to receive funding in part by the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors program to continue the innovative work of the Riverview Arts Centre Seniors Connect Program. Our program has proven to be very meaningful for seniors. We've been told how one of our activities was the best day of a senior's life! It's in fact the most fulfilling work I've done in my career! I see first hand how impactful it is for seniors' well-being. Seniors connect and socialize in the community in a number of ways: volunteering, reading a story book to children, leading a lunch and learn session. or watching one of our live performances from a long- term care facility."

– Executive Director, Riverview Arts Centre Inc., Julie Hopkins

Quick Facts

Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.





. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of population. The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged.





Since 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $720 million .





, with a total Government of investment of more than . The funding helps support activities that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse, supporting social participation and providing capital assistance.





Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021 , and closed on December 21, 2021 .





, and closed on . Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

Related Documents

Backgrounder – Canada announces New Horizons for Seniors Program funding for projects in New Brunswick

Associated Links

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports for seniors

Minister Khera announces one-time payment

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Mahreen Dasoo, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]