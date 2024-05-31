Government of Canada announces domestic commemorative events to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

MONCTON, NB, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - We live in a country strong and free thanks to the one million Canadians who served in uniform during the Second World War and fought selflessly to achieve peace. Eighty years later, we are gathering to honour the brave men and women who answered the call of duty and served their country with courage, dedication, and selflessness.

A delegation including Second World War Veterans, their caregivers, and dignitaries will be in Moncton the week of June 3 for a number of commemorative activities. Public events on June 5 include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Dieppe Cenotaph, a sunset service at the Moncton Cenotaph, and a film screening at Victoria Park.

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, representing the Government of Canada on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will both attend the signature ceremony on June 6, which is also being held at Victoria Park.

Commemorative ceremonies are also taking place in Ottawa at the National War Memorial, in other communities from coast to coast to coast including Fredericton, Hamilton and Chilliwack, and at the Juno Beach Centre in France.

Quotes

"Through commemorative events, such as the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, we take time to honour and recognize the Canadians who stormed the beaches of Normandy in June 1944, launching the campaign that helped turn the tide of the Second World War. Eighty years later, our duty to preserve their stories of service and sacrifice of the Veterans who helped shape the country that we know today is as strong as ever."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"During the Second World War, 42,000 Canadians gave their lives, including 5,000 during the Normandy campaign. The heroism of these Canadians commands our respect and reminds us that freedom is never definitively won. The ceremonies I will have the honour to participate in Moncton will see our French and Canadian political and military authorities side by side to ensure that the memory of these collective exploits is not lost. We are working together to keep this legacy alive. France will never forget."

His Excellency Michel Miraillet, Ambassador of France to Canada

Quick facts

D-Day and the Battle of Normandy was one of the most significant chapters in Canada's military history.

military history. More than 450 members of the 1 st Canadian Parachute Battalion jumped inland before dawn on 6 June 1944 . They were the first Canadians to engage the enemy on D-Day.

Canadian Parachute Battalion jumped inland before dawn on . They were the first Canadians to engage the enemy on D-Day. On 6 June 1944 , some 14,000 Canadian troops from the 3 rd Canadian Infantry Division and the 2 nd Canadian Armoured Brigade stormed the beaches of Normandy.

, some 14,000 Canadian troops from the 3 Canadian Infantry Division and the 2 Canadian Armoured Brigade stormed the beaches of Normandy. More than 90,000 Canadian soldiers who had volunteered to serve Canada during the Second World War saw action in the Normandy Campaign.

during the Second World War saw action in the Normandy Campaign. The Battle of Normandy lasted for 11 weeks. Fighting through the dust and heat of the French summer, more than 5,000 Canadian soldiers were killed and another 13,000 wounded before the campaign officially came to a close in late August, 1944.

The Canadians who fought on D‑Day and throughout the Battle of Normandy were among the more than one million men and women from our country who served in uniform during the Second World War.

