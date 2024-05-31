The increase will take effect September 1 to further support Canadian students and fellows

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Investing in students and postgraduate researchers nurtures future leaders who will help address global challenges and drive Canada's success in the 21st century.

This is why Budget 2024 proposed significant new investments to increase the value and number of scholarships and fellowships for master's and doctoral students and postdoctoral researchers funded by Canada's federal granting agencies—the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced that students and fellows receiving scholarships and fellowships from the funding agencies will see increased award values take effect as of September 1, 2024. The annual value of all current and new master's and doctoral student scholarships will increase to $27,000 and $40,000, respectively, and current and new postdoctoral fellowships will increase to $70,000.

This enhancement reflects the Government of Canada's steadfast dedication to supporting the next generation of researchers, giving them equal opportunity to succeed and providing them with the resources they need to tackle complex challenges and drive innovation.

Additional details will be communicated to award holders in July 2024. There will be no changes to the value or duration of the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships or the Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships. The Vanier and Banting programs will continue under their current parameters, $50,000 and $70,000 per year respectively, until they are replaced by the new, streamlined talent program proposed in Budget 2024.

Quotes

"Since day one, our government has been committed to reinforcing the role of researchers and scientists. We are making significant investments that directly address the sector's crucial needs and provide the next generation of academics with the tools they need to generate new breakthroughs and discoveries that will improve people's lives, boost innovation ecosystems and shape Canada's prosperity for years to come."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"By increasing the value of scholarships and fellowships provided by the government's research granting councils, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its support for Canadian research talent. This will ensure the next generation of scientific leaders remain here in Canada, where their work has the potential to lead to a better quality of life and improved health for us all."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

Quick facts

Since 2016, the government has provided more than $16 billion to support science and research.

to support science and research. In addition, Budget 2024 proposed $825 million over five years, and $199.8 million ongoing, to increase support for master's and doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows, as well as $1.8 billion over five years, and $748.3 million ongoing, to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers.

over five years, and ongoing, to increase support for master's and doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows, as well as over five years, and ongoing, to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers. In addition to the increase in award values, Budget 2024 proposed to increase the number of scholarships and fellowships provided, building to approximately 1,720 more graduate students and fellows benefitting each year, and to streamline the various tri-agency scholarship and fellowship programs into one talent program.

Award holders on paid parental leave will have the value of their leave supplements increased in proportion to the new value of their award in the same manner as all other active awards.

Budget 2024 also included investments in modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to help solve real-world problems, create economic opportunities, and attract and train the next generation of scientific talent.

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

