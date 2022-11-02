Fund will support research organizations through competitive, peer-reviewed process

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow will be born out of the work that our researchers and innovators are doing today. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting, leveraging and protecting Canadian research and science to grow the economy and improve the quality of life of Canadians.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, along with the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced that Dr. Elizabeth Cannon has been appointed as chair of the independent expert panel that will review the full applications to the Strategic Science Fund (SSF). As announced in August 2021, the SSF is a new approach to supporting third-party science and research organizations through a transparent, competitive, peer-reviewed funding process.

Dr. Cannon, OC, FRSC, FCAE, has led research at the forefront of global positioning systems (GPS) since 1984, commercializing technology to over 200 agencies worldwide. She is President Emerita and Professor Emerita of Geomatics Engineering at the University of Calgary. Among her many appointments, Dr. Cannon has served on the Minister of Natural Resources' National Advisory Board on Earth Sciences and been president of the U.S. Institute of Navigation and a director on the board of the Canada Foundation for Innovation. She has also served as chair of Universities Canada and co-chair of the Business + Higher Education Roundtable. From 1997 to 2002, Dr. Cannon was the NSERC/Petro-Canada Chair for Women in Science and Engineering for the Prairie Region and worked to raise public awareness about science and engineering careers for women.

Dr. Cannon and the members of the independent expert panel will meet later this month to review the full applications that were submitted as part of phase two of the Strategic Science Fund. Program details can be found on the Strategic Science Fund website.

Quotes

"By investing in science and research, the Government of Canada is helping to expand our understanding of the world, generate new ideas and cement Canada's position as a world leader in research and innovation. The Strategic Science Fund will bring greater transparency and accountability to how we fund third-party science and research organizations and provide them with the support they need. The work of Dr. Cannon and the independent expert panel will be integral to that process as the government continues its historic support for science and research."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"It is by strengthening evidence-based decision-making that we can improve Canadians' overall well-being and prosperity. That's why the independent expert review panel chaired by Dr. Cannon will work to ensure science and research organizations receive federal funding through a transparent and competitive process so they can contribute to the scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

Quick facts

The Strategic Science Fund (SSF) will allow the Government of Canada to support research and related activities in specialized areas in cases where organizations cannot access other federal funding programs.

to support research and related activities in specialized areas in cases where organizations cannot access other federal funding programs. Members of the Canadian and international academic, private and not-for-profit sectors were invited to join the independent expert panel on a volunteer basis. The panel, which represents a diversity of expertise, disciplines and backgrounds, will serve until it provides its recommendation of successful applicants to the government.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $14 billion in science and research and related initiatives.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]