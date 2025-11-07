Budget 2025 proposes to provide funding to ensure Canada's cultural and arts sectors are strong, resilient and accessible to all Canadians

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2025/CNW/ - In a rapidly changing and uncertain world, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are protecting our communities and our country. We are building our economy with major projects and millions more homes. We are empowering Canadians with lower costs and new opportunities to help you get ahead. We cannot control what other countries do, but we can control what we choose to build, and we are building Canada Strong.

Culture is a powerful driver of innovation and inclusion, strengthening both our economy and our identity. In the face of global challenges, culture brings Canadians together, nurturing national pride and preserving the vitality of our communities.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced Budget 2025 investments in culture totalling $503 million over four years, starting in 2026-27, in sectors such as the arts, multimedia, journalism, and national celebrations. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue.

Canada's artists, creators and cultural entrepreneurs are at the heart of our creative economy. Budget 2025 proposes new investments to grow Canada's creative industries and ensure our national cultural institutions remain strong, resilient and successful. This includes support for Telefilm Canada, the Canada Media Fund, the National Film Board, and the Canada Council for the Arts. Budget 2025 also proposes funding to help Canadian talent succeed in an increasingly digital and global marketplace, including through the Canada Music Fund.

Culture is experienced locally, in our towns, neighbourhoods, and public spaces. Budget 2025 proposes targeted support to strengthen community identity and participation through experiences and celebrations in every region of Canada. This includes support for local festivals, community anniversaries, community-initiated capital projects, professionally presented arts festivals or performing arts series, and celebrations for Canada Day and National Acadian Day.

Budget 2025 proposes to provide $150 million in funding to support the modernization of CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate and strengthen its mandate and better deliver for Canadians in both French and English.

Budget 2025 also proposes to provide to provide $116.3 million to renew the Canada Strong Pass for the holiday season, from December 12, 2025, to January 15, 2026, and for summer 2026. This will provide families and young people free or discounted access to national parks, museums, galleries, and rail travel.

Together, those investments are key to protecting Canada's cultural sovereignty, strengthening our economy, and building Canada strong.

Quotes

"When we invest in our culture, we invest in ourselves, and in our capacity to tell our own stories. Across the country, our artists, creators and creative industries fuel innovation, create jobs, and strengthen our economy. In a time of uncertainty, we must protect our cultural sovereignty and help Canadian talent thrive at home and around the world. Budget 2025 meets the moment, positioning Canada's creative economy for growth, competitiveness and stability."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"At a time with a shifting global economy and rapid technological change, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting cultural workers and strengthening our arts and culture sectors. These measures reflect a clear vision of a strong, united and resilient Canada, where our way of life is protected, celebrated and passed on to future generations."

--The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Quick Facts

In addition to the benefits to Canadians and their communities, the cultural sector also makes a significant contribution to the economy. The cultural sector's share of Canada's 2024 gross domestic product was $65.3 billion, accounting for nearly 670,000 jobs.

Backgrounder

Budget 2025: Protecting Canadian Culture, Values, and Identity

Canada's values are rooted in our shared identity, cultural richness, and deep connection to the land. Canadians have so much to be proud of, celebrate, and defend as Canadians. The government is committed to protecting what makes Canada unique and brings Canadians together--through continued investments in our official languages, our public institutions, and our natural and cultural heritage.

Connecting Canadians Through Cultural Experiences and Community Celebrations

Budget 2025 proposes to provide targeted support to strengthen participation, community identity, and cultural access for Canadians in every region. These investments will help bring Canadians together at festivals, national moments of celebration, and community-driven cultural events across the country, including:

$21 million over three years, starting in 2026-27, to Canadian Heritage for the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage Program to support local festivals, community anniversaries, and community-initiated capital projects;

$46.5 million over three years, starting in 2026-27 for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund to support professionally presented arts festivals or performing arts series.

$20 million over four years, starting in 2026-27 for the Celebration and Commemoration Program to support Canada Day celebrations; and

$4 million over four years, starting in 2026-27 for the Celebration and Commemoration Program to support National Acadian Day.

Investing in Canadian Creators and the Cultural Economy

Canada's artists, creators, and cultural entrepreneurs are at the heart of our creative economy. Budget 2025 proposes to provide funding to grow Canada's creative industries and help Canadian talent succeed in an increasingly digital and global marketplace, including:

$48 million over three years, starting in 2026-27 for the Canada Music Fund to enhance the careers of Canadian artists while strengthening the competitiveness and stability of the Canadian music sector.

$6 million over three years, starting in 2026-27 to support the purchase of French-language Canadian content for the TV5MONDEplus platform.

$150 million over three years, starting in 2026-27 for Telefilm Canada to support Canada's vibrant film industry.

$127.5 million over three years, starting in 2026-27 for the Canada Media Fund to support Canada's audio-visual content creators.

$26.1 million over three years, starting in 2026-27 for the National Film Board to produce and share Canadian content with the world.

$38.4 million over three years, starting in 2026-27 to the Canada Periodical Fund to help small and community news outlets continue producing quality Canadian editorial and journalistic content.

$6 million over three years, starting in 2026-27 for the Canada Council for the Arts to support professional artists and arts organisations.

Protecting our National Public Broadcaster: CBC/Radio-Canada

Canada's new government is protecting our national broadcaster by ensuring it has the resources needed to modernise and better deliver for Canadians, and to continue providing vital programming in both French and English.

Budget 2025 proposes to provide $150 million in 2025-26 for CBC/Radio-Canada to strengthen its mandate to serve the public and to better reflect the needs of Canadians. This is in addition to $42 million in 2025-26 already provided to CBC/Radio-Canada since the 2024 Fall Economic Statement. The government will explore modernising CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate to strengthen independence, and is working with CBC/Radio-Canada to explore Canada's participation in Eurovision.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]