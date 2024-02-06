Government of Canada announces assistance to Nova Scotia with recovery efforts following significant snow storm

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Over the weekend, a significant winter storm hit Atlantic Canada, resulting in one of the heaviest snowfalls in Nova Scotia, particularly Cape Breton, in the past twenty years.

On February 5, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Nova Scotia. The coordinated response efforts will help community members recover quickly across the province.

In response to this request for assistance, the federal government will be providing the following support:

Parks Canada will provide heavy snow clearing equipment and personnel from Cape Breton Highlands National Park to assist neighbouring communities with snow removal from the Cabot Trail and nearby roads

Public Services and Procurement Canada will coordinate with the province and support any emerging contracting needs to help Nova Scotians procure snowploughs to move the snow to return the roadways to safe conditions.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with the province of Nova Scotia as they recover from this devastating storm.

Quotes

"We are working closely with the Government of the Nova Scotia to ensure communities have the support they need to recover from the effects of this significant winter storm. Our thoughts are with all Canadians affected throughout Atlantic Canada, as well as with the first responders and emergency managers working hard to keep people safe. We will be there for all communities when they need us that are affected by worsening weather events brought on by climate change."

- The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Our thoughts are with our fellow Canadians in Atlantic Canada in the aftermath of last weekend's severe winter storm. Public Services and Procurement Canada is ready to assist the Government of Nova Scotia in their recovery efforts and to ensure the safety and security of residents."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Parks Canada is stepping up to help Nova Scotians dig out following this historic snowstorm. We are providing personnel and heavy snow clearing equipment to assist with snow removal from roads and highways. We will continue to be there for Nova Scotians."

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Our government takes the safety of all Canadians very seriously. Canadian Coast Guard helicopters will deliver vital supplies to those affected by this heavy winter storm in Atlantic Canada. We stand ready to evacuate any isolated or at-risk individuals and bring them to safety, and we are ready to support with snow removal efforts on the ground. As a government, we are diligently working together to provide the necessary relief to Nova Scotians in this time of need."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The Government Operations Centre is responsible for coordinating the Government of Canada's response to emergency events.

response to emergency events. In Canada , emergencies are managed first at the municipal level and if they need assistance, they request it from their province or territory. If the emergency escalates further, provinces or territories can get help from the federal government.

, emergencies are managed first at the municipal level and if they need assistance, they request it from their province or territory. If the emergency escalates further, provinces or territories can get help from the federal government. A Request for Federal Assistance is initiated when an emergency event overwhelms or threatens to overwhelm the resources of a province or territory and federal government help is needed to effectively support the impacted region.

Associated Links

