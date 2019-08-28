Government of Canada Announces Appointments to the New Canada Energy Regulator

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Energy Regulator Act today came into force and the National Energy Board has been replaced with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER), fulfilling the government's commitment to build a modern energy regulator to help oversee a strong, safe and sustainable Canadian energy sector as we transition to a low-carbon economy.

Operating out of Calgary, Alberta, the CER will enable modern effective governance, more inclusive engagement, greater Indigenous participation, stronger safety and environmental protection and timelier project decisions.

The new federal regulator has a Board of Directors to provide oversight and strategic direction. The position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which is responsible for day-to-day operations, is separate from the Chair of the Board, thereby further separating the roles of the board and the executive.

The new regulator also includes a group of independent Commissioners who are responsible for timely, inclusive and transparent project reviews and decision-making. The Commission has all the powers, rights and privileges vested in a superior court of record with respect to any matters within its jurisdiction.

The Government has appointed Peter Watson as CEO of the CER until September 2020. The regulator will benefit from his wealth of experience as it transitions under the new legislation.

Following an extensive, competitive, merit-based process, the Government has appointed a Board of Directors:

Cassie Doyle , Chairperson

, Chairperson George Vegh , Director

, Director Alain Jolicoeur , Director

, Director Ellen Barry , Director

, Director Melanie Debassige , Director

The Government also appointed the following independent Commissioners:

Damien Côté, Lead Commissioner

Kathy Penney , Deputy Lead Commissioner

, Deputy Lead Commissioner Wilma Jacknife , Commissioner

, Commissioner Stefania Luciuk , Commissioner

, Commissioner Trena Grimoldby , Commissioner

, Commissioner Mark Watton , Commissioner

With this leadership team in place at the CER, investors, companies and all Canadians can have greater certainty that good projects can move forward.

Quotes



"The establishment of the Canada Energy Regulator means that investors, companies and all Canadians will have greater certainty that good projects can move forward. More certainty will lead to job creation and a stronger economy while ensuring that the environment is protected for future generations."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

Associated Links:

Backgrounder: Biographical highlights – Appointments to Canada Energy Regulator



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

