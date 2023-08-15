OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced a new appointment to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB).

Following a merit-based selection process, Anie Perrault is appointed as Vice Chairperson for a five-year term. With over 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors, Ms. Perrault held several positions in the genomic research and biotechnology sector both in Quebec and nationally.

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body established by Parliament in 1987 under the Patent Act. As an arm's-length organization of the government, the PMPRB protects the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring that the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes

"The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board plays an important role in protecting and informing Canadians on the price of patented medicines by reporting on pharmaceutical trends and ensuring that the prices in Canada are not excessive. I congratulate Anie Perrault, as the new Vice Chairperson to the PMPRB. Ms. Perrault's depth of knowledge and extensive experience in the field of health and research will benefit Canadians in supporting access to health care when and where they need it."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Canada's Minister of Health

Quick Facts

are not excessive. The PMPRB is also responsible for reporting on trends in pharmaceutical sales and pricing for all medicines and for reporting on research and development spending by patentees.

